DAVENPORT — This weekend's opening of the massive winter wonderland that's Festival of Trees, is just a single silvery strand in the holiday stand of Q-C cultural offerings this season. The following are some highlights:
- Now through Dec. 29 — "Elf: The Musical." Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $55.05 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $48.23 for plated-lunch matinées. circa21.com.
- Nov. 23-Dec. 1 — Kwik Star Festival of Trees, benefiting Quad City Arts. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23, 25-30; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $10 adults, $3 children (2-10), $6 seniors (60+); Nov. 24 Military Day $2 off for military families with military ID, Nov. 30 Family Day $1 off all admission. qcfestivaloftrees.com.
- Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. — Lessons and Carols. Augustana Chamber Singers, Ascension Chapel, 820 38th St., Rock Island. Free. augustana.edu.
- Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular. Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $40.50, $50.50, $63. adlertheatre.com.
- Nov. 29-Dec. 28 — “Mr. Scrooge: A Musical Christmas Carol.” Select dates at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and Sunday brunch shows at noon, Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $11 show-only, brunch $21 adults, $19 students, $16 children 5 and under.
- Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. — “Holiday Grande 2019” Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers. Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa, a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with disabilities. $28, $38, $48.
- Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. — Festival of Sankta Lucia. Wallenberg Hall, 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
- Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. — Joy of Christmas. Free service with music, Christmas story in several languages, and communion by candlelight in historic Jenny Lind Chapel, 6th and Oak streets, Andover, Ill.
- Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. — “Blue Christmas: A Rock and Roll Holiday Extravaganza (with Robert Shaw). Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $50.33 for lunch matinee, $56.10 for evening buffet.
- Dec. 5-8 — Disney on Ice "Dream Big.” 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $17-$67. Ticketmaster.com.
- Dec. 5-8 — "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical" (Quad-City Music Guild). 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Prospect Park, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. $16 adults, $11 children. qcmusicguild.com.
- Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. — “Messiah” sing-in. Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Free-will collection for Family Resources.
- Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. — The Chordbusters' 11th-annual Christmas Show. Bethel Wesley UMC Church, (1201 13th St., Moline. Free-will collection for Churches United.
- Dec. 6 and 7 — Christmas With the Quad City Singers (dinner and concert): 7 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 U.S. 6, Colona. $45. quacitysingers.org.
- Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — “The Little Prince.” St. Ambrose University, musical by Aaron Randolph III (SAU '02), directed by Daniel Rairdin-Hale ('04), Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. $10. sau.edu.
- Dec. 7 and 8 — Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Wagner opera “Die Walküre,” Act I. 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. $18-$65 adults, $10–$33 students. qcso.org.
- Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. — Christmas at Augustana. Augustana Symphony Orchestra joins the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble, Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. $21; $16 for seniors; $11 for Augustana students and staff; non-Augustana students and children.
- Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. — A Motown Christmas. Members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols, Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $44-$64.
- Dec. 12-15 — “Santaland Diaries,” by David Sedaris. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. $20.
- Dec. 12-15 — “Miracle on 34th Street” (musical). 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. $20. thespotlighttheatreqc.com.
- Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. — A Nova Christmas (Nova Singers). St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62+), free for students. novasingers.com.
- Dec. 14-15 — “The Nutcracker,” Ballet Quad Cities. Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $18, $30, $36 (adults); $11, $17, $20 (children under 12); $14, $26, $32 (seniors & students). adlertheatre.com, balletquadcities.com.