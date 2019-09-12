ROCK ISLAND — Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will produce the local premiere of the Tony-winning musical "Kinky Boots," and open auditions for the show will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
A breakdown of roles can be found at circa21.com/auditions.
Those auditioning should dress comfortably, bring a resume and photo, prepare 16 bars of music from the show or a song in similar style and be prepared to dance. Please bring sheet music in the proper key. An accompanist will be provided. Video submissions are acceptable. Please include a resume, headshot, song, dance reel and brief monologue.
Production dates, including two weeks of rehearsal, are Jan. 2 to March 14, 2020. All roles in this professional production are paid.
You have free articles remaining.
The story of "Kinky Boots" (which played Davenport's Adler Theatre in its national tour this June) follows Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited his father's failing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag queen in need of some sturdy stilettos.
This joyous musical celebration (with songs by Cyndi Lauper) is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind, according to a Circa release.
Video submissions or questions about auditions should be sent to producer Dennis Hitchock at dpjh@circa21.com.