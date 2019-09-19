ROCK ISLAND — Back in 1952, when the now classic film “Singin' in the Rain” was released, it was already drenched in nostalgia.
Directed and choreographed by star Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, the picture was conceived by MGM producer Arthur Freed as a way to highlight the songs he wrote with Nacio Herb Brown for MGM musical films from 1929 to 1939. Screenwriters Betty Comden and Adolph Green wrote two new songs, "Make 'Em Laugh" and "Moses Supposes,” the latter with music director Roger Edens penning the music.
Since several of the songs had been written during the time when silent films were giving way to “talking pictures” and musicals were popular with audiences, Comden and Green created a story that would be set during that period in Hollywood.
Stunningly, the three leads — Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor — were overlooked at the Academy Awards, and the only Oscar nomination for acting, that of Best Supporting Actress, was given to Chicago native Jean Hagen as Lina Lamont
Fast-forward more than six decades, and Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse — itself an entertainment powerhouse that prides itself on preserving the past — presents a winning new production of “Singin' in the Rain,” bursting with energy, color, affection and a winking homage to these bygone eras.
Veteran director Seth Reines is helming it for the seventh time in his career and the third time at Circa. Previous stagings at Circa were in 1999 and 1990. Unlike those prior productions, no actual water hits the stage this time, but the tremendously talented cast floods the boards with perfect performances.
The story begins with the premiere of “The Jazz Singer,” which is making Hollywood frantic. The studios are being forced to change all the rules at once to accommodate sound, and in doing so, they're leaving silent pictures — and some of their stars — behind.
When Monumental Studios, headed by leader played by grizzled Circa vet Tom Walljasper, turns its silent “Dueling Cavalier” into the musical “The Dancing Cavalier,” it's faced with a problem: The movie's star Lina Lamont can’t sing. In fact, even her talking voice sounds like nails on a chalkboard.
Making a wildly impressive Circa debut, Sarah Mae Banning deserves some kind of award for embodying the awful, annoying, awkward Lina — a "dumb" platinum blonde, a staggeringly egotistical movie star, and a scheming shrieker who aims to ooze warmth on screen but is icily cold and calculating underneath.
As Lina, Banning gives new meaning to "siren song," since her out-of-tune voice sounds like an ambulance wailing. Her second-act performance of "What's Wrong With Me," sung as Lina tries to give herself a pep talk before her mirror, is a self-pitying tour de force.
The show's heroes — Chris Russell as Don Lockwood, Erin Churchill as Kathy Selden and James Garrett Hill as Cosmo Brown — are delightful. Hill and Russell are making their Circa debuts, and their "Fit as a Fiddle" demonstrates their tireless enthusiasm and eagerness to please. That principle equally applies in Hill's masterful "Make 'Em Laugh."
Churchill — who has a pert, perky personality and bright, beautiful singing voice — was meant to play Kathy. She absolutely shines in "You Are My Lucky Star," and her duet with Russell, "You Were Meant for Me," is magical and romantic.
Since "Singin'" is a dance-heavy show, the actors literally step it up in that department as well. Russell displays his devotion to the legendary Gene Kelly most clearly in "You Were Meant for Me," nailing the erect body posture and the precise, smooth style of the original.
The show includes a great deal of tap dancing, and the trio also excels in that form, especially in the nimble "Good Morning," which is the very definition of infectious exuberance.
The iconic title song is given an alternative treatment on stage, and sound and video effects are used to simulate rain. Russell does an admirable job evoking Don's unbridled joy, but it does seem a bit odd for him to pretend to be splashing and stomping in nonexistent water. Given stage safety constraints, it's understandable.
The show's ensemble numbers such as "All I Do," "Broadway Melody" and the finale are eye-popping wonders of fizzy fun. Michael Penick is a strong standout in his "Beautiful Girl," and another Circa regular, Tristan Tapscott, nails the frantic frustration of director Roscoe Dexter.