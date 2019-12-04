Choral-music concerts and the holiday season go together as snugly as comfort and joy, or holly and ivy.
That's no exception in the Quad-Cities, as several collegiate and adult performing groups are preparing to gift the area this weekend with wishes for peace and happiness. Below are just a handful of the bountiful offerings:
- Christmas at Augustana — 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.
The Augustana Symphony Orchestra joins the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble in a celebration of the holiday season.
The program includes early 20th-century American composer George Whitefield Chadwick’s warm "Noel" from his four-movement orchestral work, "Symphonic Sketches."
Tickets are $21; $16 for seniors; $11 for Augustana students and staff; non-Augustana students and children, available at 309-794-7306 or app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=103756.
- An Ambrosian Christmas — 3 p.m. Sunday at Allaert Auditorium in Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The free program features the University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Symphonic Band and SAU-Chamber Orchestra, as well as the Jazz Ensemble, STAMVOJA (vocal jazz), Bee Sharp, Bella Voce and student soloists — performing a wide variety of seasonal favorites.
- Third-annual "Messiah" sing-in — 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Handel’s “Messiah” is a holiday tradition throughout the world and has been a staple of Q-C celebrations.
In 2017, Trinity Cathedral joined this movement by inviting the public to a sing-along version similar to those hosted in cities across the globe. Trinity hosts this free event for the public but accepts donations to support a local charity. This is in the same spirit as the debut of the oratorio April 13, 1742, in Dublin, Ireland.
This year’s free-will collection will be given to Family Resources.
The Chordbusters' 11th-annual Christmas show — 7 p.m. Friday at Bethel Wesley UMC Church, 1201 13th St., Moline.
This free concert will feature The Chordbusters, with Hersong (The Quad-Cities Women’s Chorus), Michael Callahan, the Christmas Festival Handbell Choir and more. It encourages donations of nonperishable food items and monetary donations for ministries of Churches United of the Quad City Area. For more information, visit thechordbusters.com.
- Gloria Dei Christmas Open House — Live vocal music is just part of this 11th-annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island.
It includes a display of over 300 nativities, live music, a Christmas Market with crafts and goodies, Christmas baked goods, soup, sandwiches and beverages. Proceeds will go to the ministries of the church. Pastor Drew Nagle began displaying his collection of nativities at the church in 1990. Each year members of the congregation keep seeking out nativities to add to the collection. Nagle will give guided tours of nativities throughout the day.
For more information, visit facebook.com/GloriaDeiPresbyterian/?ref=hl.