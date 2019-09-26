After 52 years, Lee Loughnane still likes to make fans smile and color their world.
That's how long the 72-year-old Elmwood Park, Ill., native has been playing trumpet, singing and writing for the legendary band Chicago, one of three original founding members in the current 10-man lineup. Billboard's first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades, Chicago will play Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.
It's also the 52nd straight year the rock band with horns has toured.
“We enjoy it; it's not a matter of being important or not important,” Loughnane (pronounced “LOCK-nain”) said in a Wednesday telephone interview. “It's what we do, what we have done. People keep coming to the shows. There's no reason to stop doing it.
“It's the best band we've ever had on stage together; it sounds great every night,” he said, noting that Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone are the other two remaining founding members.
"Everybody really enjoys what we do. It's a lot of fun — the preparation of it, getting on stage, hitting that first song. It's not easy. You gotta keep your chops together.”
Chicago's first album (released two years after the group started), 1969's “Chicago Transit Authority,” includes the classics “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” “Beginnings,” and “Questions 67 and 68.” It was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2014, and the band performed on the Grammy stage for the first time that year.
After a long wait, Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with its first nomination but after being eligible since 1994.
“We played a gig the next day, thank you very much,” Loughnane said. “It comes and it's gone. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it's something you can't take away. Until you're nominated, you can't get in. The first time we were accepted. It was a lot more fun than any of us ever expected it to be. It's great to be a part of it.”
As for the band's 50th anniversary in 2017, the good-natured musician said they never expected to last this long.
“We were having the same conversation at 25. I don't know how long it's gonna go,” Loughnane said. “There's got to be life expectancy somewhere. We're playing music every day.”
While a student at Chicago's DePaul University, he met sax and woodwind player Walter Parazaider, who was in a band called The Missing Links and invited Loughnane to sit in with them. Guitarist Terry Kath and drummer Danny Seraphine were also in the band. When they broke up, Parazaider wanted to form a horn band with the trio, which was initially going to be a Las Vegas show band but turned into the six-man Chicago Transit Authority (later shortened to Chicago).
Lamm and Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017, in honor of their mega-hits such as "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday In The Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Make Me Smile," and many others.
Pankow also wrote the beloved ballad “Colour My World,” which Loughnane got to sing lead on for the 2013 “Nashville Sessions” (which re-recorded the band's biggest hits), and that he routinely sings in concert. Kath (who died in 1978) sang on the original.
“That's when we found out how similar my voice was to Terry's,” he said of “The Nashville Sessions,” when Loughnane also sang lead on “Make Me Smile.” “It ended up sounding like the originals. I'll never be as good as Terry, but the similarity is close.”
“It sort of brings back the memory of Terry; he's still with us,” he said of “Colour My World” in concert, with flute by Ray Hermann, who's played with Chicago over 15 years.
Loughnane himself penned the band's hits “Call On Me” (1974) and “No Tell Lover” (1978). The latter was on Chicago's “Hot Streets” album — a rare record with an actual title, rather than Roman numeral — and also features the Bee Gees, thanks to Loughnane and Parazaider.
The latter two played the soft-rock intro to the Bee Gees' hit “Too Much Heaven” (1978), and the Aussie brothers returned the favor by singing backup on Chicago's “Little Miss Lovin'” for “Hot Streets.”
“Walt and I went into the studio — they had a tuner on the mixing board,” Loughnane recalled of working with them. “They wanted to make sure we were perfectly tuned. They complimented us. I don't know why they would expect that we wouldn't. That was fun.”
After 36 albums, and 100 million records sold, Chicago is releasing their 37th on Oct. 4 — “Chicago Christmas,” that spotlights the group’s trademark sound on eight original songs, two yuletide favorites and one timeless classic that embraces the spirit of hope. Their last original studio album was in 2014.
Chicago's fourth holiday collection, the new record showcases music the band wrote especially for the album, including “All Over The World,” “(Because) It’s Christmastime,” and “I’m Your Santa Claus.” The album also features separate R&B and ballad versions of “Merry Christmas, I Love You,” a song that Loughnane wrote with John Durrill of The Ventures. He also produced the entire disc, a first-time effort for the band.
“This time, I was in the studio more than anybody else; I became de facto producer,” Loughnane said, noting they are already recording two additional tracks, that will go on a deluxe version of the album next year.
“It's really a Chicago, more than a Christmas album,” he said, adding they won't perform them this fall, only when Christmas is much closer. Also, a black vinyl version of the album will be released — with limited-edition red and white vinyl exclusively available at Rhino.com – on Nov. 22.
After all these years, the band appreciates the live show audiences, Loughnane said. “It's always great, it continues. You can feel the energy, send it back to us. The give and take is the excitement of the show.”
For more information, visit chicagotheband.com.