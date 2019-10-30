EAST MOLINE – Bob and Scott Cerny love coming back to their hometown, and while performing at the Rust Belt this Saturday won't be their first in the 4,000-capacity venue, it's particularly sweet this time since they'll have the place to themselves.
“Lately, we've been doing more opening; I feel like it's a phase of certain bands,” Scott said in a recent interview from the road, where The Cerny Brothers have been opening for the 20-year-old Mississippi bluesman, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and more recent gigs have them doing a 45-minute opening for Justin Townes Earle. “We love playing our own shows."
“It's a great venue; hopefully we'll have a decent crowd,” Scott, 31, who grew up with Bob, 32, in Sherrard, and both graduated from Northern Illinois University. They helped christen The Rust Belt in February, playing in the third night of the Moeller Nights Fest, which opened the building.
The siblings' 2019 heartland rock record, “Looking For the Good Land,” reflects the anthemic spirit of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp and other blue-collar bandleaders, according to their bio. Rolling Stone magazine named Cerny Brothers as a “New Americana Artist You Need To Know” describing the first single off their new album, “I Wanna Love You” as “a slice of irresistible power-pop crossed with Americana.”
Since releasing their debut, Bob and Scott Cerny have built their audience on the road, traveling far beyond their homes — including rural Mercer County; Los Angeles, where they sharpened their chops, and Nashville, the “Music City” where they've lived since 2016. The new record “takes on an epic edge, expanding far beyond the folksy, acoustic-based sound of their earlier albums to embrace the storytelling, supersized hooks and cinematic punch of American rock,” according to their biography.
“For whatever reason, it's a little more driving,” Scott said, a fitting metaphor since many of the songs are about their journey across the U.S., and the disc takes the shape of a travelogue, with titles like “Denver,” “Tennessee,” and “Moon Above the Desert.”
Many songs were written as they made their way from L.A. to Nashville. “The album is about our experiences as we traveled across the country, what we soaked up,” he said. “It's a lot about the journey, about us in search of this place. Everyone in the country, no matter how different you are, how split or divided we are, there's a common thread of humanity. We're looking for own good land, raising a family, finding happiness. It has different meaning for different people.”
“The Good Land” isn't just a place but a state of mind, Scott said. “We're looking for like our own personal fulfillment, our personal search,” he said, noting they more recently released a five-song EP, “Common Sense,” named after the famous 18th-century patriot Thomas Paine's document.
It was penned as a letter to Americans “at a time of great uncertainty and division,” reflecting the Cernys' acoustic roots. It's “essentially a defense of Americanism as seen by the brothers in their travels playing music across the country.”
Appropriately released this past July 4, “it's more literally about America, where we are right now, our history,” Scott said. “Something, we're trying to figure out the whole identity thing. Coming from the Midwest, moving to L.A. and Nashville, it brings it out even more we are from the Midwest.”
“Our influences are really all over the place,” Scott said. “It was cool, we met our producer, who was a next-door neighbor when we moved into Nashville. He liked our sound. It was just one of the cool things about Nashville — there's a lot of legitimate musicians that live right next to you. It's a town that invites collaboration."
“Nashville is like an immigrant city,” he said, noting they share it with well-known rural Illinois native Margo Price, who's hit it big in the country scene. They opened for her two years ago in Gruene Hall in Texas, between Austin and San Antonio. “It was kind of cool – here was these people from Mercer County this playing historic venue in Texas,” Scott said.
A review of “Looking for the Good Land” at nodepression.com said: “You can tell that The Cerny Brothers have an organic chemistry that doesn’t come around every day. They don’t sound like a band that was mashed together by some A&R rep at a major label, nor do they have the look and feel of a group that was constructed as the brainchild of some producer of DJ looking to vicariously live out their legacy through more talented individuals. The Cerny Brothers sound like two brothers who know each other frontwards and back, and if there was ever any doubt as to their combustibility in the studio, it’s smashed in this awesome LP.
“You don’t find many songs like 'I Wanna Love You,' 'Where I’m Going' or 'Laugh at the Devil' on the radio anymore, and it’s not because popular demand has suddenly called for the removal of folkie country rock melodies,” the review said. “It’s because in the last 10 years the Nashville establishment has made a point of politicizing itself and shutting out artists like The Cerny Brothers, whose swagger and nimbleness can be attributed more to college rock than it can old-fashioned country music.”
The best thing about being brothers in business is, “we just know each other so well; there's less surprises in a way,” Scott said. “ When we start writing a song, we can start from a deeper place. Like when you first meet someone, you have to get to know them. Growing up with Bob and writing songs together for probably 15 years, I feel our collaboration has matured. It's less worry, if I play something, I'm not like afraid Bob will think I'm a bad writer.
“The hardest thing is, I think we get along really well, but think sometimes, we'll be arguing about things that have little to do with music,” he said. “You know everything about the other person; it's fascinating that people can come from the same family and turn out very different. It's how we react within our own family. Something that might make me mad is something that might not make Bob mad."
Scott — who said he's more analytical — described Bob as more “a true artist, less detail-oriented...I think he's a passionate person, emotional.”
Bob (who's the lead singer) plays piano, and took lessons in Sherrard when he was very young. “When you're a boy in Illinois, playing piano was like the lamest thing you can do...We had a piano in our house, and now there's piano more on the new album. If our parents hadn't made us take lessons, then where would our record be? I really wanted to play sports, wanted to play football, but our parents thought I'd get hurt, and that kind of bummed me out. Me and my brother were more interested in music, and if I would have played football, who knows would have happened?”
The circle will be completed Dec. 8, when the Cerny Brothers will sing the national anthem at an NFL game for the first time at the Atlanta Falcons stadium.