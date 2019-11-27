Three of the Q-C's most popular historic homes are again decked out for the holidays and will have special free celebrations this Sunday, Dec. 1.
The traditional 19th Century Christmas at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, and neighboring Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., will have lots of activities from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hauberg Estate, at 1300 24th St., Rock Island, will also host its Winter in Bloom festival from noon to 5 p.m.
In Moline, the 1892 home of Katherine and William Butterworth will include a self-guided tour program, in which electronic tablets will be available to share more about the house and its occupants. You can view "Partners in Preservation," a 10-minute film documenting the restoration of the Butterworth historic leaded window (lower level Oak Room).
There will be live entertainment throughout the day; and at the Butterworth Education Center (corner of 12th Avenue and 7th Street), tour the former garage, built in 1910 and remodeled in 2009, and see videos created by the Butterworth Foundation with WQPT.
The center will have children's activities and crafts, hot chocolate and spiced cider, and Santa will have treats for all youngsters and a free book for the first 400 to arrive.
At Deere-Wiman House, the 1872 home of Charles Deere (son of John Deere) you can see the 1933 Lionel Train Set on display on the second floor. There also will be live music throughout the day.
At the Deere-Wiman Carriage House, there will be holiday children’s make-n-take crafts, free caricature drawings, face painting, hot chocolate, cookies and spiced cider.
In Rock Island, the Hauberg Estate (built 1909-11) is the perfect place to take holiday photos with friends and family. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be back again this year. Kids will enjoy fun crafts and games. There will be live music, cookies and cocoa for everyone.
The mansion was owned by Susanne Denkmann, heiress of the Weyerhauser-Denkmann lumber business, and John Hauberg, a farm boy turned lawyer, who joined their philanthropic and social interests when they wed in 1911, according to haubergestate.org. In 1956, after the death of their parents, Catherine and John Jr. donated this Prairie-Style masterpiece to the city of Rock Island.