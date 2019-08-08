Canadian rocker Bryan Adams brings his "Shine A Light" world tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center next Thursday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 to $85, available at the TaxSlayer box office, 1201 River Drive, at 800-745-3000, and at ticketmaster.com.
Adams, a 59-year-old Ontario native, released his new album, "Shine A Light," on March 1, and the lead title single was co-written with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.
"I met Ed in Dublin this year at one of his shows and we kept in touch," Adams said in a tour release. "One day I sent him a chorus I had for a song idea I had called 'Shine A Light' and asked him if he was interested in collaborating on it. I got a couple of verses back a few days later, and man you should hear him sing it!"
Over a four-decade career, Adams is known for hit singles "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Summer Of '69," "Heaven," "Cuts Like a Knife" and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration "All for Love." The Grammy-winning artist has seen success from a string of No. 1s in over 40 countries and has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, the release said.
Adams -- who performed at Davenport's Adler Theatre in March 2014 and the Capitol Theatre in February 2010 -- has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame.
He's recipient of numerous Juno Awards, three Academy Award and five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, American Music Awards and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards.
For more info, visit bryanadams.com.