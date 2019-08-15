Tony Vincent is lucky that this is the real life and not just fantasy.
The 46-year-old native of Albuquerque, N.M., waxes rhapsodic when he recalls singing some of his favorite rock hits around the world. Vincent will be front man Saturday in a first-time Rock Island Arsenal Riverfront Pops concert, performing music of Queen with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
“The Queen movie has ignited a Queen frenzy amongst orchestral subscribers,” the singer/songwriter/actor/producer said in a recent telephone interview about last year's “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the largest-grossing music biopic (at $903 million worldwide) of all time.
Queen's catalog — originally led by the incomparable Freddie Mercury — “lends itself to that epic feel,” Vincent said of orchestra pops shows. “It's a very epic event, and Queen's music is similar in that. It's hard to deny 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' it's such a symphonic piece without an orchestra, so when you put put a 60-piece orchestra on top of that, it becomes so grand. The song itself is epic.”
Queen's rich chord structures and vocal harmonies made the music ideal for orchestra, according to concert arranger Brent Havens.
“When I sat down to begin scoring the show, it was amazing how comfortably the orchestra fit within the structure of the music,” he said. “Innovative chord progressions, wonderful melodies and the astounding vocals of Freddie Mercury make the music a perfect choice to orchestrate. And having world-class musicians in every city we present the show makes the music even that much more compelling."
The show has proven a great way to introduce rock fans to the symphony experience. “As with our other shows, I’m sure there are people who are going to come out who have never seen their city’s symphony orchestra, and this allows them to experience something new along with the music that they already love,” Havens said.
“Tony handles the assignment comfortably and sounds amazing leading the band and orchestra through the selected songlist,” according to the show biography. “If you're an average fan or someone who knows literally every song ever recorded by Queen, there's something for you in this show. We dig deep to bring out some of the best (and sometimes forgotten) tunes that Queen and Freddie recorded over the years.”
Shortly after moving to New York City in 1997 to continue his recording career, Vincent joined the cast of the rock musical “Rent,” as part of the first national tour, then making his Broadway debut in the New York production in 1999.
He was featured as Simon Zealotes in Andrew Lloyd Webber's remake of “Jesus Christ Superstar” (2000), and when the production was revived on Broadway that same year, Vincent earned critical acclaim starring as Judas Iscariot.
In 2002, Vincent originated the role of Galileo Figaro in Queen's smash hit musical “We Will Rock You” in London's West End, and the show went on to play 15 years around the world.
“We Will Rock You,” set 300 years in the future, tells of a world without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen; they fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock.
“When I was doing the show, it was absolutely shocking to me just how revered that band was,” Vincent said. “They were bigger than the Queen herself, how audiences were across the globe.”
He also fronted the actual band Queen on several occasions, including a performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee concert in 2002 (Queen squared) for a live audience of one million people surrounding Buckingham Palace and over 200 million television viewers worldwide. Two years later, he was invited to Las Vegas to open the North American premiere of “We Will Rock You” (2004-2005).
In that production, he met his future wife, Aspen Miller, who played his love interest Scaramouche. Vincent remained with the show until July 2005, when he returned to New York to resume work on his solo music career.
In 2009, he returned to Broadway, originating the role of St. Jimmy in Green Day's “American Idiot.” Vincent played his final performance on Dec. 30, 2010, and was succeeded by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.
“It was one of the most gratifying theatrical experiences of my career,” he said. “Billie Joe was incredibly hands-on. Just the story line, we really didn't have a book to the show; he was essentially writing it in real time. We were seedlings on Broadway. We did it four months at Berkeley Rep and then the first nine months on Broadway before Billie Joe came in.”
Vincent is best known for his appearance on the second season of NBC's reality singing competition, “The Voice.” While on the show, Vincent was selected to be on "Team Cee Lo," and made a lasting impression on fans worldwide with his final performance of The Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams."
He has toured the U.S. in other pops concerts with the music of David Bowie and Tom Petty, and said the goal is never to impersonate the legendary stars.
“I would never try to emulate them, never even entertain doing that,” Vincent said. “That being said, I grew up on Bowie so much as a musician and songwriter, those shoes are easy to slip into. I try to be as honest as I can in my interpretation, give them the highest respect in how I treat the material, as a musician. It's not mine; I didn't write the songs. I tread lightly, but try to put your own thumbprint very hard, and make no apologies.”
Of Mercury, who died in 1991, Vincent said: “I have such a reverence for what they did. He's one of the most amazing vocalists we'll ever know.”
“Thank God, I adore it, I love it,” he said of the tribute shows. “Because the last remnants of real rock and roll, they're slipping out of our spectrum. It's not to say there aren't great bands out there now, but the history of rock and roll is almost over.”
Saturday's show is on the north end of Arsenal Island, off Gillespie Street. The area gates open at 4 p.m., and a pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by new youth ensembles director Ernesto Estigarribia. The Queen concert starts at 7:30 p.m., led by guest conductor Martin Herman.
The evening closes with the traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” set to a fireworks display, accented by the Arsenal's cannons. Attendees are welcome to bring in their own food and beverage, and several vendors will be on site to offer a wide range of dining options.