You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Black Box and Richmond Hill to hold auditions Feb. 8-9
View Comments

Black Box and Richmond Hill to hold auditions Feb. 8-9

{{featured_button_text}}

Black Box Theatre, Moline, and Richmond Hill Players, Geneseo, will hold auditions Saturday Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., will start auditions at 2 p.m. Those trying out should prepare 16-32 bars of a song that shows off your voice for the musicals and a monologue for any straight play. Auditioners may be asked to read from the scripts.

For "A Year with Frog and Toad," they will cast two to four kids age 6-14. For an alternative audition date, contact thebbtheatre@gmail.com to schedule, or you may submit a video.

The tentative 2020 BBT schedule is:

Richmond Hill will audition for three upcoming plays 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8-9, in the Barn Theatre in Richmond Hill Park. The plays are:

  • “Becky’s New Car,” a comedy directed by Jennifer Kingry (April 16-19 & 23-26). In the midst of a midlife crisis, Becky Foster meets a millionaire and is offered nothing short of a new life.
  • “The Cemetery Club,” a comedy directed by Dana Skiles (June 4-7 & 11-14). Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. 
  • “Vintage Hitchcock - A Live Radio Play”, directed by Jonathan Grafft (July 9-12 & 16-19). Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast Hitchcock's earlier films, "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and "The 39 Steps."

Details on the shows' characters and auditions can be found at rhplayers.com/auditions.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News