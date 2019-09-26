“Between Two Ferns,” Zach Galifianakis’s beloved talk show, relishes breaking the rules. For the uninitiated, Galifianikis’s guests — from the hottest Hollywood stars to the president of the United States — sit stoically like statues as they get roasted, challenged and insulted by their shameless interviewer.
Some fight back. Others laugh sheepishly, awkwardly, painfully. It’s cringeworthy, and hilarious.
Celebrities follow scripts. "BTF" tore scripts into scraps. It’s the sort of outtakes reel that would never make The Tonight Show, let alone the blooper reel of a blockbuster film. Galifianakis, known for his role as the inane and inept brother-in-law from “The Hangover,” was mocking not only his celebrity guests, but also the norms of celebrity that draw us to these superstars in the first place.
Ironically, by flipping the script on celebrities, Galifianakis become one himself. For him, though, boorishness was the point and the punchline. He was a one-man wrecking ball, his destructive energy aimed straight at stardom itself.
Sadly, “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” now on Netflix, is a disappointingly conventional adventure comedy that loses much of the spark of the web series. Galifianakis’s shtick was a success because it thumbed its nose at Hollywood. It doesn’t hold up when he becomes the sort of scripted beast he loved to mock.
The plot, which is so self-consciously ridiculous it almost deserves omission, follows Galifianakis and a film crew as they tour the country after their public access studio was ruined by flood. Their boss at Funny or Die, Will Ferrell, demands they continue producing shows so he can profit off internet clicks. (The admission of a transparent cash grab is refreshing in a film that amounts to the same.)
You have free articles remaining.
Road-tripping from North Carolina through the Heartland en route to Los Angeles, the team behind “Between Two Ferns” interviews celebrities where they work and live.
There are several funny moments, and Galifianakis remains as clever as he is creative. He’s joined by star after star after star, more numerous than the hairs of Galifianakis’s bushy beard: Awkwafina, Chance the Rapper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves and Paul Rudd, to name just a fraction. Each is their own joy, lighting up the silver screen like a constellation.
The problem is that the film relegates these interviews to vignettes. They should have been its centerpiece and received more airtime. Like a film adapted from a book that takes liberties with fan favorites, "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" meddles with the anti-script that worked best for Galifianakis.
He is the face of his talk show, but only to the extent that he’s the one willing to go the whole mile for the joke. Viewers of “Between Two Ferns” tune in to see the stars squirm. They’re less interested in Galifianakis as a scripted, stilted character.
His genius is the role of the anti-character: someone who highlights the humanity, and the comic absurdity, of those around him. Bits of laugh-out-loud humor and dozens of encouraging cameos don’t resolve the ill-suited format.