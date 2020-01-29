Behind the ink: See the art of Quad-Cities tattoo wizards. Meet them Feb. 7.

"One of the biggest gripes of tattoo artists is having people bringing in photos of other people’s tattoos and wanting a reproduction," he said. "That’s really kind of discrediting the artistic ability of people out there doing it every day.

“Not everybody with a tattoo machine is going to be a Picasso, but those with real talent, have that spark, a lot of times we get overlooked and underappreciated," Bonowski said.

Tattoos have exploded in popularity in the past decade, Bonowski said.

"I think it’s more the zeitgeist, pop culture, what people see on TV, movies," he said. "It’s moved a long way from the simple act of rebellion. It’s a lot more casual now, like buying a bracelet or a watch.”

"You want something unique — that’s the whole ethos, mission statement behind Oddfellows," he said. "It's one-on-one, a private studio, more of a collaborative effort, with the person getting the tattoo. I'm actually working on a piece of art first. It’s something that’s going to adorn your body forever, and I'm going to bring back some of the gravitas to that."