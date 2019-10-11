DAVENPORT – Davenport Junior Theatre (DJT) is opening its 68th season this weekend with an all-student production of “Beauty and the Beast” on the mainstage, 2822 Eastern Ave.
After five years as a DJT stage manager, Valerie Moore moves to the director’s chair to lead the production.
“What I love most about DJT is the safe space that it creates for students,” said Moore. “No matter what is happening at school, or at home, or online, when they are here they are welcomed with open arms. All we ask is that they try and be themselves.”
A graduate of the University of Iowa theater program, she used to work at Pleasant Valley High School as its technical director. Resident stage manager for DJT, Moore is currently an administrative assistant to the director of the Davenport YMCA.
“Beauty and the Beast” (the non-musical version) involves 30 students from nine different Q-C area cities and towns.
The kids, who range in age from 9-18, are the actors, crew members, tech board operators, front-of-house team members and more. Local professional theater artists work alongside the kids to create a dynamic experience while training kids in the theatrical production.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don't think people realize that once we open the show, the adults involved are just there to observe,” added Moore. “Yes, we instruct and lead the way, but the kids take over from there. We are teaching life skills that will transfer to any line of work these students may choose, helping them move forward with confidence.”
In the classic story, a tale as old as time, after rebuffing a powerful witch, a selfish prince is punished by becoming a true “beast” until someone will love him for himself. Many years later, a poor widow stumbles onto the castle and innocently plucks a forbidden rose. The Beast sentences her to death but first allows her to return home and bid farewell to her family.
The poor widow’s daughter, Beauty, offers to go in her mother’s place to reason with the Beast.
“The story reminds us that we are not defined by what we have or what we look like but how we treat others and the kindness in our hearts,” said Moore. “With everything happening in our world I think that we all need to be reminded that outward appearances are not what they seem and if you only take the time to look, people (or beasts) might surprise you.”
Founded in 1951, Davenport Junior Theatre is the nation’s second-oldest children’s theater. Classes and camps are offered year-round in theater and dance for students ages 3-18.
In the quickly-growing dance division – which is now six years old – young dancers learn poise and confidence while having fun and making friends in a non-competitive dance environment. Summers see a myriad of camps and other activities for kids of all ages. Through all these opportunities, DJT prepares kids for a lifetime of success, no matter what path their lives may take.