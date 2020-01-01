Barack Obama, still playlister in chief, shares favorite songs of 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happily, Obama also can be trusted with the aux cord at an afterparty — Young Thug, Mustard and Burna Boy all show up with undeniable smashes.

Of course, other picks include Springsteen and Joe Henry and the Highwomen (the country supergroup with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires). Underground indie-rock balladeer Prateek Kuhad and North Carolina MC LesTheGenius probably will get a real lift from Obama's vouch here.

While many on the left probably would rather see Obama speaking out more forcefully than curating stellar playlists, there's virtue in remembering that caring about art can say something about your moral center.

And from a guy who convincingly sings Al Green and "Amazing Grace" when the time comes, Mavis Staples' barnburner "Change" might be the message he wants everyone to take into the 2020 election: "Gotta change around here / Can't go on this way ... Say it loud say it clear / Things gonna change around here."

