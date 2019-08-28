Get your motor running in R.I.
The world’s largest professional go-kart street race is turning 25 years old this holiday weekend, celebrating its big birthday with a jam-packed schedule of competition and entertainment for all ages.
Held in downtown Rock Island, the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, powered by Mediacom, kicks off on Thursday evening with an opening concert at Schwiebert Riverfront Park featuring Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls.
The streets will close in The District of Rock Island on Friday evening. On Saturday, practice rounds begin early in the morning and the marketplace vendors open at 10 a.m. Heat races start at noon Saturday and end at 5 p.m. On Sunday, racing starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Admission is free, with the exception of some events.
In the evenings, there will be outdoor music starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturday, which will feature a Stone Temple Pilots tribute band and an Alice in Chains tribute show. Admission will be charged.
The award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island. Multiple races will be closely watched. Tony Neilson, a renowned kart racer from Delmar, Iowa, currently sits at No. 2 on the all-time Rock Island wins list, at 17. He’s entered into 10 of the year’s 17 races.
The first race of the day on Sunday is the Briggs Heavy Travis DeVriendt Memorial race, held each year to draw attention to suicide awareness. The race honors former Rock Island champion and Quad-Citian Travis Dean "Turbo" DeVriendt, who died at age 25 in 2015.
For more information, visit rockislandgrandprix.com.
Fall for family-friendly fun in Orion
The Orion Fall Festival is back for its 47th year with a weekend filled with family-friendly fun.
The festival, held every Labor Day weekend, kicks off on Friday evening with carnival rides and tents for food and arts and crafts. Friday highlights include an ice cream social (5 p.m.), a pie-baking contest (judging starts at 5:30 p.m. at Park Band Shell) and a street dance (8 p.m.).
Saturday highlights include a morning bike ride, a rummage sale at St. Paul Lutheran Church, a sand volleyball tournament, a parade (1 p.m.), “Miss Main Street Orion” pageant (3 p.m.), a pork chop dinner near the park shelter (5 p.m.) and a paper airplane contest at Orion Methodist Activity Center (5 p.m.).
Sunday opens with a pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast and also includes a car show on Main Street (noon-4 p.m.), a bags tournament (noon), a hypnotist (1:30 p.m.), a raffle drawing (5 p.m.) and free admission to Comedy Sportz featuring “Guys with Ties” at Orion United Methodist Activity (6 p.m.) among many other activities.
On Monday, a clean-up day, volunteers can meet in Central Park for community clean-up. For more information, visit facebook.com/OrionFallFestival.
Don't sweat Rust Belt show Saturday
Denver music icon Nathaniel Rateliff has shared a stage with many of music’s biggest acts: Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka, Mumford & Sons. He’s appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, opened for The Fray and toured the country.
On Saturday night, he’s appearing — where else? — at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., in East Moline. If you're stoked, hurry — because fewer than 100 tickets to the 4,000-capacity venue remain.
Rateliff, who has performed under a number of names over the years, gained widespread exposure after his song “S.O.B.” debuted on the Jimmy Fallon show, in August 2015. His group’s eponymous album, released that same month, received widespread critical acclaim and peaked at 17 on the US Billboard 200 chart.
Born in St. Louis, Rateliff grew up in rural Missouri before relocating to Denver as a young man. He has worked as a carpenter and a gardener and became famous as a folk-rock artist relatively late, in his mid-30s. His band’s latest album, “Tearing at the Seams,” was released last year. It debuted at 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Rateliff’s Rust Belt show will be opened by Hiss Golden Messenger, a folk-music band from North Carolina. HGM was one of The Rust Belt’s first performers, having played a show earlier in the winter.
Doors open at 5 p.m. at The Rust Belt. Tickets cost $40 online, available at moellernights.com.
Focus on fun concert photos at Bucktown
As longtime house photographer for The Mark of the Quad Cities (now known as the TaxSlayer Center), Dick Oberg has seen them all.
Tina Turner. Prince. Beyoncé. Britney Spears. David Bowie. B.B. King and countless others. Now you can see these stars as Oberg saw them. For the first time in years, Oberg’s treasure trove of photographs will be exhibited at the MidCoast Gallery at Bucktown Center for the Arts (225 E. 2nd Street, Davenport).
The event is also his first solo show, and admission is free.
Oberg, who was the Moline arena's house photographer from 1993 until 2005, shot only four of the exhibit images on a digital camera. Film-based photography made the process of reviewing and selecting photographs more difficult, labor- and time-intensive.
At many concerts, Oberg was given tight restrictions on his work. For instance, he might have been able to shoot photographs during only a particular part of the show, or he might only have been able to take photos from a particular spot.
“In short,” as Oberg said in a release, “it was shoot as much as you can and hope like hell that you got the shot.”
The exhibition runs through Sept. 27. It is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It also will also be open until 9 p.m. for this Friday's Bucktown Final Friday open house and wine walk.
There will be an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Oberg will give a gallery talk on his works at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
For more information, visit midcoast.org, contact info@midcoast.org or call 563-424-1210.