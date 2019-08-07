Celebrate the dog days of summer
The dog days of summer are nearing their tail end, and you can bring your pup to party on Saturday – which includes a doggy swimsuit competition – at the Dog Dayz of Summer Beach Pawty & Dog Wash, presented by K9 Kindness Rescue, Inc.
Held for the first time since 2016, the dogs will be let out in the parking lot of Davenport’s Merrill Lynch building, 4550 E. 53rd St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Your canine pal can be treated to $5-$20 dog washes (depending on the size of the dog), $20 microchipping, $5 nail trims and a photo portrait.
The event will also feature a raffle drawing, local craft items for sale, face painting for kids and food for purchase. The swimsuit competition is at 12:30 p.m.
Every dollar raised will support routine veterinary treatments and any necessary medical treatments for all dogs in the care of K9 Kindness. Most of these animals have been rescued from high-risk shelters regionally and across the country, and K9 Kindness works to ensure every pup has the care they deserve before they’re adopted into forever homes, according to an event release.
The 2019 Beach Pawty is sponsored by Nehlsen Communications, Russell and Midwest Trauma Services. Since 2004, K9 Kindness Rescue (based at 4208 N. Division St., Davenport) has served portions of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, with a focus on the Q-C area. Any veterinary care that dogs need is done before home placement.
For more information or to volunteer, foster or adopt, visit K9KindnessRescue.org.
The Price Sisters are right
A special Bucktown Revue will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Church, 1818 6th Ave., Rock Island, featuring the acclaimed Virginia-based duo The Price Sisters.
They are 24-year-old twin sisters who love and perform traditional bluegrass music — Lauren Price on mandolin, harmony/lead vocals, and Leanna Price on fiddle, lead/harmony vocals. The women have been greatly influenced and inspired by the sounds of Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys, Hazel and Alice, and the Carter Family.
While their vocal sound has been likened to Alison Krauss, former Bluegrass Boy, Byron Berline, has said: “To see young people like the Price twins excel on their instruments and sing like only sisters can, really makes me proud to know this music will last for a long time.” Having performed at festivals nationwide, Lauren and Leanna are also 2017 World of Bluegrass Official Showcase Artists.
The Bucktown Revue is a live music-and-humor variety show in the spirit of Grand Ole Opry and “A Prairie Home Companion.” Typically staged at 7 p.m. every third Friday of the month (from September to May) at Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport), the show features various styles of folk and Americana music, with a focus on original songs, singer-songwriters, and roots music.
The Price Sisters will also perform Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. A $10-20 donation is suggested. For more information, visit bishophillcommons.com. Bucktown tickets are $14, available at bucktownrevue.com.
A monstrous play comes to Moline
This weekend, Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents the latest production in its Barn Owl Series (all directed by women), "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen, directed by Jaclyn Marta. This comedic adventure uses the world of fantasy role-playing games and a dash of '90s nostalgia to illustrate ways people deal with family, friendship, monsters, and moving on.
Agnes Evans is mourning the death of her younger sister Tilly. The two were not particularly close, but when Agnes finds Tilly's “Dungeons and Dragons” notebook, she continues Tilly's campaign in hopes of learning more about who her sister was. Agnes enlists the help of a "dungeon master" named Chuck to lead her through Tilly's imaginary world.
Their adventure reveals real-world secrets about Tilly's life that Agnes never expected to find, and through the game, she learns how to grieve for the sister she never truly knew in real life.
“In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture, the acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all,” says a synopsis at samuelfrench.com.
A review of a 2015 production at denverpost.com said: “It’s droll, witty and geeky in the best sense of the word, full of magical realism in the form of villains and scenarios familiar to 'Dungeons & Dragons' fans. But you don’t have to be a gamer to love this show....”
Performances at Playcrafters (4950 35th Ave., Moline) are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8, or $5 for members/season-ticket holders), available at playcrafters.com or 309-762-0330.
Gamble on the mind of Mencia
Comedian Carlos Mencia will bring his live performance to the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Tickets ($25-$35) are available at rhythmcitycasino.com or by calling 844-852-4FUN. This show is for mature audiences only.
A 51-year-old native of Honduras, Mencia began his career doing stand-up on amateur night at the world-renowned comedy club, Laugh Factory. He later was showcased at The Comedy Store and became a regular, performing nightly. With his successes, he had featured appearances on “In Living Color,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Moesha” and “An Evening at the Improv.”
He was a headliner in the “The Three Amigos” tour with Freddy Soto and Pablo Francisco in 2002, which sold out across the nation. Mencia received a CableACE Award nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special for his HBO special. This is where “Mind of Mencia” was born.
The show was an instant hit and after the first season, Comedy Central signed Mencia back for his own original stand-up special, “Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached.” It was the first Comedy Central stand-up DVD to earn platinum sales status.
Since then, Mencia has starred in “Mind of Mencia,” “The Heartbreak Kid” and “Our Family Wedding.” He has done many USO Tours and is currently going back to his roots with performances at comedy venues throughout the country, with his “C 4 Urself Tour."
A review of a March 2019 New York show at digitaljournal.com said he's “in a league of his own when it comes to stand-up comedy. In multiple instances, he was so hysterical that he had people tearing up from laughing too hard. His set was bold, unapologetic and unfiltered.”