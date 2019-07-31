All's fun at the Fair in Davenport
Big names are in town to help the Mississippi Valley Fair (2815 W. Locust St., Davenport) celebrate its 100th anniversary. The nightly grandstand entertainment at 8 p.m. continues Thursday with country star Jake Owen, the 37-year-old Florida native who this spring released his latest record, “Greetings From ... Jake.”
It includes Owen’s seventh career No. 1 hit, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” plus special collaborations with Kid Rock (“Grass Is Always Greener”) and YouTube sensation Lele Pons (“Señorita”). Rolling Stone named “Drink All Day” in its list of “Country and Americana Songs You Need To Hear Now.”
Owen teamed with award-winning producer Joey Moi, who steered many of his career-defining hits including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone With You” and “Beachin.’”
Friday is veteran heavy-metal rockers Tesla, whose hits include “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Little Suzi.” “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” “Love Song” and “The Way It Is.” Tesla, together since the '80s, says its music is better described as blues metal, according to teslatheband.com.
Saturday is Nickelback, whose classics include “How You Remind Me,” “Far Away,” “Burn It To the Ground,” and “Gotta Be Somebody.” The international superstars have amassed 50-million-plus units sold worldwide, more than 23 chart-topping singles and 1.5 billion YouTube views.
The fair's last night is country superstar Brad Paisley, the 46-year-old West Virginia native who's won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. His 11th studio album, “Love and War,” was released in 2017, his ninth straight to debut #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
Concert admission is by FunCard only, which is $85 and good for all the shows; there are no tickets sold for individual shows. They're available at Hy-Vee stores, or by calling 563-326-5338.
Help mark LeClaire's 100th First Friday
There are lots of specials in store for visitors to LeClaire's 100th First Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The enticing offers include Bela with free drink samples; Blue Iguana has $1 10-oz. lime traditional margaritas from 5 to 9 p.m. and Salsa Night with DJ Flacko; Faithful Pilot has live music by Lojo Russo from to 11 p.m.; Green Tree Brewery has music by Frankie Joe & the Kinfolk from 8 to 11 p.m.; LeClaire Olive Oil Co. will be open at its new location, 123 S. Cody Road.
Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House is holding a special celebration, with a drawing at 8 p.m. (must be present to win) for free cocktails, free bottles and the grand prize is a free dessert and cocktail party for eight people.
All bottles are $2 off; there's unveiling of new beer and wine offerings in the Cocktail House; free food samples of Very Cherry Ice Cream and Cody Road Bourbon Blondies with Very Cherry Cobbler Liqueur glaze, free drink samples of Very Cherry Liqueur and a special cherry cocktail, and live music on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. with Blackstones Acoustic Trio.
Razzleberries will have 100 items 100% off; Steventon’s has live music by Lewis Knudsen from 6 to 9; What BBQ & Bar will have a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand opening at 4:30 p.m., and until 10 p.m. drink specials and Cajun sampler platter with chicken gumbo, crawfish fettuccine, and alligator sausage. Wide River Winery Tasting Room has music by Bobby Ray Bunch from 5 to 8 p.m.
Come back to LeClaire from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the levee for the Quad-City British Auto Club Heartland British Auto Fest. This free car show displays some of the area’s best examples of British cars from makers such as Jaguar, MG, Mini, Triumph and more. DJ Greg Zirbes will play British Invasion rock music and announce prizes.
Try some Tomfoolery on Tremont
There's no stand-up comedy club in the Q-C, so local comedian Chris Schlichting has been filling the niche over the past year, with a killer venue — the beautiful, historic Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. He gets professional comics passing through, and they, with some local comics do stand-up in the mansion.
This Sunday is Mike Baldwin at 8 p.m, preceded by a happy hour at 7 p.m, He's winner of Trial By Laughter in Indianapolis, finalist in the San Francisco Comedy Competition, twice named Funniest Comic in Kansas City and winner of the 2011 Seattle Comedy Competition. Admission is $10, available at eventbrite.com.
“It is really unique experience doing comedy at the Renwick. It’s an intimate venue. The talent is top notch,” Schlichting said this week. “I promised myself that I would never book comedy shows, but these shows are easy and stress-free. Plus, I hate that there is not a consistent comedy here, or a comedy club. So I talked with my friends Dane and Sarah Moulton, who own the mansion and pitched my idea.”
“We really try and promote our butts off for the comics that make the trip to the Renwick. It’s great because people are talking. The comics that perform, tell other comics, and the crowds that come are also talking,” he said. “We are building a nice reputation. The comics also like the spookiness of the Renwick. Is it haunted? Who knows? But comics spend the night and we investigate. Just an overall fun experience that is unlike anything else here in the Quad-Cities.”
Schlichting does ghost tours for anyone interested after shows. “There are claims of a young girl ghost that hangs out there,” he said. “I’ve never experienced anything there yet, but people have said they have seen things. They have been some weird things that happened on stage behind the comics. ... The mansion is actually being considered for the popular sci-fi 'Ghost Hunters' show. Comics are weird. They like things like ghosts. It’s a selling point to get them on the show.”
Worship some jazz services Sunday
During Bix jazz weekend, a couple of Davenport churches are jazzing up their Sunday services. First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport, the church home for the Beiderbecke family, continues a 21-year tradition with its 10 a.m. jazz liturgy.
A quartet consisting of Jeff Barnhart (piano), Dave Bennett (clarinet), Hal Smith (drums) and Steve Pikal (bass) will offer a range of jazz music during the service, which attracts many more people from the community than a typical Sunday, music director Matt Bishop said this week. The church's Sanctuary Choir will offer a portion of Bob Chilcott's 2004 “A Little Jazz Mass” during the service.
Following the service, a reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall, where you can see artifacts from Bix's time at First Pres. Bix's mother, Agatha, was the church organist; Bix, his sister, Mary Louise, and his brother, Burnie, were all baptized here.
Also Sunday, the River City 6, one of the area's favorite jazz ensembles, will provide the music for the 9:30 a.m. service at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The six performers of River City 6 feature 12 different instruments and vocals.
The band will provide gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service. Bix and his family lived at 1934 Grand Ave., Davenport, and the jazz legend died Aug. 6, 1931, from alcoholism and pneumonia at age 28 in his Queens, N.Y., apartment. Bix is buried at Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport, where an annual graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.