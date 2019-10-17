NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport; Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (PG), "Zombieland: Double Tap" (R)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Joker" (R)
MINI REVIEWS
"Gemini Man" (R, 113 min.). A dark-ops agent is hunted by his much younger clone in a mind-numbingly unoriginal international spy thriller. Thanks to the wonders of "de-aging" technology, Will Smith gives two of the worst performances of his career in the same film. Progress! Rating: One star.
"The Addams Family" (PG, 105 min.). A computer-animated comedy mires the eccentric kinfolk from Charles Addams' cartoons in a breezy and intermittently funny but not particularly original story. The often wince-inducing humor is offset by heavy-handed message-sending about tolerance and acceptance and learning how to live and let live. Rating: Two stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"The Lion King" (PG, 118 min.). Jon Favreau's live-action/CGI remake of the Disney animated classic "The Lion King" is a solid and, at times, stunningly beautiful film with breathtaking attention to detail. The insanely talented duo of Donald Glover and Beyonce are great as Simba and Nala, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen kill as Timon and Pumbaa, and the CGI version of Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a work of art. This "Lion King" rules. And roars. Rating: Three and a half stars.
You have free articles remaining.
"Stuber" (R, 93 min.). Much of the credit for this buddy comedy's success goes to the inspired pairing of action star Dave Bautista as a brooding cop and comedian Kumail Nanjiani as his mild-mannered Uber driver. It's a little bit clunky, but the stars click and the action sequences are well-filmed and sometimes brutally funny. Rating: Three stars.
"Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13, 135 min.). This loud and lazy and lumbering actioner is a sequel/spinoff to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, reuniting the Hulk-ish American lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) with the outlaw loner Shaw (Jason Statham) on a mission to stop a terrorist threat recycled from other movies. Rating: One and a half stars.
"Midsommar" (R, 140 min.). A nightmare taking place mostly in the light of day, this gorgeous and weird and ludicrous horror film is set largely in an isolated Swedish village of wide-eyed locals and paganlike rituals. It tests our patience more than once before delivering some seriously grisly and wonderfully twisted material in the final act. Rating: Three stars.
"Toy Story 4" (G, 100 min.). Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Co. return in this worthy addition to the "Toy Story" library, bringing back some of the most beloved characters in the history of animated film and introducing us to a fantastically entertaining new bunch of toys. Rating: Four stars.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (PG-13, 135 min.). Tom Holland, the best movie Spider-Man of the bunch, stars in this refreshing, down-to-earth chapter in the Avengers saga. It's a zesty, not overly dark slice of entertainment, bursting with pyrotechnics, sharp humor and just enough life-and-death ingredients to keep you interested throughout. Rating: Three stars.
"Shaft" (R, 111 min.). Nineteen years after Samuel L. Jackson played the nephew of '70s blaxploitation hero John Shaft (Richard Roundtree), both return in arguably the least memorable entry in the history of the franchise. The son (Jessie T. Usher) of Jackson's character is the focus in a crass crime thriller played mostly for laughs that are few and far between. Rating: Two stars.