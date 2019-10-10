NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport; Regal Cinemas, Moline: "The Addams Family" (PG), "Gemini Man" (PG-13), "Jexi" (R)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Downton Abbey" (PG)
MINI REVIEWS
"Joker" (R, 122 min.). This chilling character study portrays events in Gotham City that resulted in the transformation of the sad loner Arthur Fleck into the classic supervillain. With maniacal Joaquin Phoenix dominating the screen with his memorably creepy turn, "Joker" will cling to you like the aftermath of an unfortunately realistic nightmare. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Judy" (PG-13, 118 min.). Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. Rating: Two and a half stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Stuber" (R, 93 min.). Much of the credit for this buddy comedy's success goes to the inspired pairing of action star Dave Bautista as a brooding cop and comedian Kumail Nanjiani as his mild-mannered Uber driver. It's a little bit clunky, but the stars click and the action sequences are well-filmed and sometimes brutally funny. Rating: Three stars.
"Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13, 135 min.). This loud and lazy and lumbering actioner is a sequel/spinoff to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, reuniting the Hulk-ish American lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) with the outlaw loner Shaw (Jason Statham) on a mission to stop a terrorist threat recycled from other movies. Rating: One and a half stars.
"Midsommar" (R, 140 min.). A nightmare taking place mostly in the light of day, this gorgeous and weird and ludicrous horror film is set largely in an isolated Swedish village of wide-eyed locals and paganlike rituals. It tests our patience more than once before delivering some seriously grisly and wonderfully twisted material in the final act. Rating: Three stars.
"Toy Story 4" (G, 100 min.). Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Co. return in this worthy addition to the "Toy Story" library, bringing back some of the most beloved characters in the history of animated film and introducing us to a fantastically entertaining new bunch of toys. Rating: Four stars.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (PG-13, 135 min.). Tom Holland, the best movie Spider-Man of the bunch, stars in this refreshing, down-to-earth chapter in the Avengers saga. It's a zesty, not overly dark slice of entertainment, bursting with pyrotechnics, sharp humor and just enough life-and-death ingredients to keep you interested throughout. Rating: Three stars.
"Shaft" (R, 111 min.). Nineteen years after Samuel L. Jackson played the nephew of '70s blaxploitation hero John Shaft (Richard Roundtree), both return in arguably the least memorable entry in the history of the franchise. The son (Jessie T. Usher) of Jackson's character is the focus in a crass crime thriller played mostly for laughs that are few and far between. Rating: Two stars.
"Pavarotti" (PG-13, 114 min.). Director Ron Howard's unabashed love letter of a documentary bathes Luciano Pavarotti, arguably the most famous and acclaimed opera singer of the 20th century, in the most favorable light. Even when Pavarotti's flaws and failings are revealed, there's a certain "all is forgiven" tone. It's a beautiful tribute. Rating: Three stars.