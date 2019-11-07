NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport: "Doctor Sleep" (R), "Midway" (PG-13), "Last Christmas" (PG-13), "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), "Parasite" (R), "Playing With Fire" (PG)
Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Doctor Sleep" (R), "Midway" (PG-13), "Last Christmas" (PG-13), "Playing With Fire" (PG)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Playing With Fire" (PG)
MINI REVIEWS
"Terminator: Dark Fate" (R, 128 min.). The sixth film in the 35-year-old franchise tosses aside the third, fourth and fifth entries in the series like a Terminator disposing of a hapless cop, and is so derivative of the second entry, it's just serving up overcooked leftovers. Linda Hamilton is terrific as the world-weary but still badass Sarah Conner, but she's saddled with corny dialogue in a storyline that's like "Judgment Day" meets "Groundhog Day." Rating: Two stars.
"Harriet" (PG-13, 125 min.). On balance, this is a formulaic biopic of the great American abolitionist and Civil War hero Harriet Tubman. But thanks to director Kasi Lemmons and a powerful lead performance from Cynthia Erivo, the story comes to life in a crackling slice of historical fiction about a real-life historical action hero. Rating: Three stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"The Farewell" (PG, 98 min.). We recognize aspects of our own clan within the complicated, maddening, loving Chinese family (including Awkwafina as a 30-something raised in America) that gathers to celebrate the family matriarch but refuses to tell her she's dying. This is a viewing experience to be treasured. It is one of the very best films of 2019. Rating: Four stars.
"Good Boys" (R, 90 min.). Yes, this is a raunchy, edgy, hard-R comedy about a trio of 12-year-old boys who drop the f-bomb every other sentence and get involved in all sorts of predicaments featuring sex toys and beer and molly, but even the most hardcore jokes have a good-natured and even sweet larger context. Rating: Three stars.
"Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13, 135 min.). This loud and lazy and lumbering actioner is a sequel/spinoff to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, reuniting the Hulk-ish American lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) with the outlaw loner Shaw (Jason Statham) on a mission to stop a terrorist threat recycled from other movies. Rating: One and a half stars.
"The Lion King" (PG, 118 min.). Jon Favreau's live-action/CGI remake of the Disney animated classic "The Lion King" is a solid and, at times, stunningly beautiful film with breathtaking attention to detail. The insanely talented duo of Donald Glover and Beyonce are great as Simba and Nala, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen kill as Timon and Pumbaa, and the CGI version of Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a work of art. This "Lion King" rules. And roars. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Stuber" (R, 93 min.). Much of the credit for this buddy comedy's success goes to the inspired pairing of action star Dave Bautista as a brooding cop and comedian Kumail Nanjiani as his mild-mannered Uber driver. It's a little bit clunky, but the stars click and the action sequences are well-filmed and sometimes brutally funny. Rating: Three stars.
"Midsommar" (R, 140 min.). A nightmare taking place mostly in the light of day, this gorgeous and weird and ludicrous horror film is set largely in an isolated Swedish village of wide-eyed locals and paganlike rituals. It tests our patience more than once before delivering some seriously grisly and wonderfully twisted material in the final act. Rating: Three stars.