NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport, and Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Queen & Slim" (R)
MINI REVIEWS
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (PG, 108 min.). It's a tricky performance for one American icon to play another American icon, but the perfectly cast Tom Hanks expertly captures Fred Rogers' calming and measured cadence in the story of the cardigan-clad, gentle host of one of the most beloved children's programs ever to enter our living rooms. Rating: Three stars.
"Frozen 2" (PG, 103 min.). An uplifting and true-hearted and worthy (if not equal) sequel to the 2013 mega-blockbuster, this beautifully animated film is sprinkled with good humor and filled with sister-power bonding moments. And there are more than a few trippy, New Age-y detours along the way. Rating: Three stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Ready Or Not" (R, 95 min.). In a warped and audacious and absolutely ridiculous slapstick gorefest, Samara Weaving plays a bride forced to battle her groom's family in a homicidal wedding-night game of hide and seek. It's like "Crazy Rich Asians," only much, much crazier. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Ad Astra" (PG-13, 122 min.). An astronaut (Brad Pitt) is sent on an interplanetary mission to dissuade his father (Tommy Lee Jones) from carrying out a mad plan that could destroy Earth. Admirably daring, bold and ambitious and sure to be polarizing, it's one of the most beautiful films of the year, even when it makes little sense. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Don't Let Go" (R, 107 min.). A police detective (David Oyelowo, fierce and focused) gets a call from his teenage niece (Storm Reid), which is weird because she had been murdered a few days earlier. After a crackling start, it becomes one of those movies where you laugh even when you're not supposed to laugh, because come ON. Rating: Two stars.
"Official Secrets" (R, 112 min.). Keira Knightley plays a real-life British intelligence specialist/translator who was put on trial after going public with memos revealing a blackmail scheme by the U.S. government leading up to the invasion of Iraq. It's difficult to become immersed in a film in which far too many characters sound as if they're reciting talking points and not delivering authentic dialogue. Rating: Two and a half stars.
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette" (PG-13, 104 min.). This take on the novel by Maria Semple, directed by the great Richard Linklater and starring Cate Blanchett as a stay-at-home mom who despises almost everyone, is one of the year's major disappointments. The attempts at broad comedy are hit-and-miss at best, and the social satire offers no new food for thought. Rating: Two stars.
"Blinded By The Light" (PG-13, 114 min.). Viveik Kalra delivers a winning performance as a British high school student of Pakistani descent who finds salvation in the music of Bruce Springsteen. Its shifting tones are corny at times, but it's easy to forgive the bumpy moments in favor of enjoying the old-fashioned, inspirational, coming-of-age tale. Rating: Three stars.
"The Kitchen" (R, 103 min.). Strong work by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as mob wives who take over the collection racket when their husbands go to prison. But the story favors instant plot developments, quick-shock moments and gruesome violence until it becomes downright impossible to empathize with these women. Rating: Two stars.