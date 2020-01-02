At the movies: Jan. 3, 2020

NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport, and Regal Cinemas, Moline: "The Grudge" (R), "Little Women" (PG)
MINI REVIEWS
These are Richard Roeper’s mini-reviews (unless otherwise noted) of movies playing in the Quad-Cities area:
"Spies in Disguise" (PG, 101 min.). This computer-animated adventure benefits from the expert comic timing of Will Smith, providing the voice of a super spy accidentally transformed into a pigeon and forced to team up with a socially awkward tech genius (Tom Holland). It's terrific family entertainment, popping with bright colors. Rating: Three stars.
"Little Women" (PG, 135 min.). Through the prism of the blazingly talented writer-director Greta Gerwig, it's as if we're meeting the March sisters for the very first time, and we're immediately swept away in a gorgeously filmed, wickedly funny, deeply moving and, yes, empowering story. This is one of my absolute favorite movies of 2019. Rating: Four stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"The Lighthouse" (R, 108 min.). A drifter (Robert Pattinson) contracts for a monthlong gig on an isolated, storm-swept island as an apprentice for a crabby old lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe). The actors are equally brilliant in this visually striking, claustrophobic, black-and-white horror show. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Joker" (R, 122 min.). This chilling character study portrays events in Gotham City that resulted in the transformation of the sad loner Arthur Fleck into the classic supervillain. With maniacal Joaquin Phoenix dominating the screen with his memorably creepy turn, "Joker" will cling to you like the aftermath of an unfortunately realistic nightmare. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Judy" (PG-13, 118 min.). Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. Rating: Two and a half stars.
"Rambo: Last Blood" (R, 89 min.). Some 37 years after "First Blood," the fifth and (we hope) final chapter in the franchise finds Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in Mexico to rescue a friend's granddaughter from sex traffickers. This is gruesomely sadistic and utterly repellent trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time. Rating: Zero stars.
"Downton Abbey" (PG, 122 min.). The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary but still a real treat. Rating: Three stars.
"Hustlers" (R, 110 min.). A grounded and natural performance by Constance Wu, as a strip-club dancer working with her mentor (Jennifer Lopez) to fleece their wealthy clients, anchors this slick and sharp and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny crime story, based on real-life events. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"It Chapter Two" (R, 169 min.). The kids of the Losers' Club reunite 27 years after the nightmare of the first film and again are haunted by the supernatural clown Pennywise. Maybe because they're adults now, the impact is relatively muted, but still, this is a solid, extremely well-crafted, great-looking and occasionally quite chilling film. Rating: Three stars.