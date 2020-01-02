At the movies: Jan. 3, 2020

"Joker" (R, 122 min.). This chilling character study portrays events in Gotham City that resulted in the transformation of the sad loner Arthur Fleck into the classic supervillain. With maniacal Joaquin Phoenix dominating the screen with his memorably creepy turn, "Joker" will cling to you like the aftermath of an unfortunately realistic nightmare. Rating: Three and a half stars.

"Judy" (PG-13, 118 min.). Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. Rating: Two and a half stars.

"Rambo: Last Blood" (R, 89 min.). Some 37 years after "First Blood," the fifth and (we hope) final chapter in the franchise finds Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in Mexico to rescue a friend's granddaughter from sex traffickers. This is gruesomely sadistic and utterly repellent trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time. Rating: Zero stars.