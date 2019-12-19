At the movies: Dec. 20, 2019

NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13), "Cats" (PG), "Bombshell" (R)
Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13), "Cats" (PG)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13)
MINI REVIEWS
"Jumanji: The Next Level" (PG-13, 123 min.). Like 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," this rousing, funny, warm-hearted, old-fashioned adventure movie puts high school students into video game avatars that look like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and others. There's more than enough charm to overcome the occasional overlong action sequence. Rating: Three stars.
"Richard Jewell" (R, 130 min.). The latest economically filmed, well-crafted gem from Clint Eastwood recalls the cop wannabe who was proven innocent after being named as the prime suspect in the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta. Paul Walter Hauser delivers screen-commanding work as the title character. Rating: Three and a half stars.
You have free articles remaining.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Judy" (PG-13, 118 min.). Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. Rating: Two and a half stars.
"Rambo: Last Blood" (R, 89 min.). Some 37 years after "First Blood," the fifth and (we hope) final chapter in the franchise finds Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in Mexico to rescue a friend's granddaughter from sex traffickers. This is gruesomely sadistic and utterly repellent trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time. Rating: Zero stars.
"Downton Abbey" (PG, 122 min.). The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary but still a real treat. Rating: Three stars.
"Hustlers" (R, 110 min.). A grounded and natural performance by Constance Wu, as a strip-club dancer working with her mentor (Jennifer Lopez) to fleece their wealthy clients, anchors this slick and sharp and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny crime story, based on real-life events. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"It Chapter Two" (R, 169 min.). The kids of the Losers' Club reunite 27 years after the nightmare of the first film and again are haunted by the supernatural clown Pennywise. Maybe because they're adults now, the impact is relatively muted, but still, this is a solid, extremely well-crafted, great-looking and occasionally quite chilling film. Rating: Three stars.
"Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" (R, 159 min.). In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino's deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. Rating: Four stars.
"Ready Or Not" (R, 95 min.). In a warped and audacious and absolutely ridiculous slapstick gorefest, Samara Weaving plays a bride forced to battle her groom's family in a homicidal wedding-night game of hide and seek. It's like "Crazy Rich Asians," only much, much crazier. Rating: Three and a half stars.