At the movies: Dec. 27, 2019

NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport, and Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Uncut Gems" (R) and "Spies in Disguise" (PG)
MINI REVIEWS
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13, 141 min.). Action-filled and plot-packed, Episode IX of the space opera saga features a twist and turn and surprise around nearly every corner. It rarely comes close to touching greatness, but it's a solid, visually dazzling and warm-hearted victory for the Force of quality filmmaking. Rating: Three stars.
"Cats" (PG, 109 min.). Despite the elaborate production design and the earnest efforts of Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and the rest of the big-name talent — transformed into singing felines with creepy "digital fur technology" — this adaptation of the stage musical is a slick and tedious and weird-looking exercise in self-indulgence. Rating: One and a half stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Judy" (PG-13, 118 min.). Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. Rating: Two and a half stars.
"Rambo: Last Blood" (R, 89 min.). Some 37 years after "First Blood," the fifth and (we hope) final chapter in the franchise finds Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in Mexico to rescue a friend's granddaughter from sex traffickers. This is gruesomely sadistic and utterly repellent trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time. Rating: Zero stars.
"Downton Abbey" (PG, 122 min.). The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary but still a real treat. Rating: Three stars.
"Hustlers" (R, 110 min.). A grounded and natural performance by Constance Wu, as a strip-club dancer working with her mentor (Jennifer Lopez) to fleece their wealthy clients, anchors this slick and sharp and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny crime story, based on real-life events. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"It Chapter Two" (R, 169 min.). The kids of the Losers' Club reunite 27 years after the nightmare of the first film and again are haunted by the supernatural clown Pennywise. Maybe because they're adults now, the impact is relatively muted, but still, this is a solid, extremely well-crafted, great-looking and occasionally quite chilling film. Rating: Three stars.
"Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" (R, 159 min.). In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino's deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. Rating: Four stars.
"Ready Or Not" (R, 95 min.). In a warped and audacious and absolutely ridiculous slapstick gorefest, Samara Weaving plays a bride forced to battle her groom's family in a homicidal wedding-night game of hide and seek. It's like "Crazy Rich Asians," only much, much crazier. Rating: Three and a half stars.