At the movies: Dec. 27, 2019

"Rambo: Last Blood" (R, 89 min.). Some 37 years after "First Blood," the fifth and (we hope) final chapter in the franchise finds Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in Mexico to rescue a friend's granddaughter from sex traffickers. This is gruesomely sadistic and utterly repellent trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time. Rating: Zero stars.

"Downton Abbey" (PG, 122 min.). The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary but still a real treat. Rating: Three stars.

"Hustlers" (R, 110 min.). A grounded and natural performance by Constance Wu, as a strip-club dancer working with her mentor (Jennifer Lopez) to fleece their wealthy clients, anchors this slick and sharp and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny crime story, based on real-life events. Rating: Three and a half stars.