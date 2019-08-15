NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport, and Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" (PG-13), "Blinded by the Light" (PG-13), "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" (PG-13), "Good Boys" (R), "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (PG).
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (PG-13)
Blue Grass Drive-In: "Angry Birds 2" (PG) & "Aladdin" (PG); "Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13) & "Good Boys" (R); "Toy Story 4" (G) & "The Lion King" (PG)
MINI REVIEWS
"The Art of Racing in the Rain" (PG, 109 min.). Thanks in large part to Kevin Costner's voice work as a dog taking us through the life of his race-car driver/owner (Milo Ventimiglia), this adaptation of the best-selling novel comes close to winning us over. But eventually it feels as if we've been inundated with TOO many scenes designed to turn on the waterworks. Rating: Two and a half stars.
"The Kitchen" (R, 103 min.). Strong work by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as mob wives who take over the collection racket when their husbands go to prison. But the story favors instant plot developments, quick-shock moments and gruesome violence until it becomes downright impossible to empathize with these women. Rating: Two stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Brightburn" (R, 90 min.). The Breyers of Brightburn, Kan., might be the dumbest couple in America. When a UFO crash-lands and they find an infant from outer space inside, rather than dialing 911, they take in the child and raise it as their own. Rating: One and a half stars.
"The Hustle" (PG-13, 93 min.). Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson do their best to add zip and zest to a nearly laugh-free, unimaginative story about a pair of mismatched con artists duping superficial and incredibly stupid men. Even with a running time of 93 minutes, "The Hustle" felt about an hour too long. Rating: One star.
"Avengers: Endgame" (PG-13, 182 min.). Amid all the soaring and the blasting, this superhero adventure for the ages is a genuinely moving drama involving characters we've come to know and love. It's a serious contender to be the best of the Marvel series and the undisputed champion when it comes to emotional punch. Rating: Four stars.
"Tolkien" (PG-13, 111 min.). This biopic profiles the author of the beloved "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" books by jumping back and forth between the hellish World War I experiences of Lt. Ronald Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and his boyhood days as an orphan in a boarding school. The result is a well-acted, competently made, utterly tedious bore of a film lacking in creative spark. Rating: Two stars.
"The Curse of La Llorona" (R, 93 min.). A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. Rating: One and a half stars.
"The Souvenir" (R, 115 min.). In a stunning piece of work, Honor Swinton Byrne plays a filmmaker involved with a guy who will break her heart, help her piece it back together and break it again. It's a movie about movie making, a profile of a complicated mother-daughter dynamic, and a devastatingly effective examination of a romance that turns into a horror show. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Long Shot" (R, 125 min.). In a cheerfully raunchy, entertainingly weird slapstick comedy, a widely respected presidential candidate (Charlize Theron) begins an unlikely romance with her dorky new speechwriter (Seth Rogen). Of course he's out of his league. That's the launching point for the laughs. Rating: Three stars.
NOTE: To see a Graham Ambrose review of the new Netflix film "Otherhood," visit QCOnline.com.