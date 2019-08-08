NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport: "The Kitchen" (R), "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (PG), "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (PG-13), "The farewell" (PG), "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (PG), "Bring the Soul: The Movie" (NR)
Regal Cinemas, Moline: "The Kitchen" (R), "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (PG), "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (PG), "Brian Banks" (PG-13)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Yesterday" (PG-13)
MINI REVIEWS
"Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13, 135 min.). This loud and lazy and lumbering actioner is a sequel/spinoff to the "Fast and Furious" franchise, reuniting the Hulk-ish American lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) with the outlaw loner Shaw (Jason Statham) on a mission to stop a terrorist threat recycled from other movies. Rating: One and a half stars.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (R, 159 min.). In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino's deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. Rating: Four stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Avengers: Endgame" (PG-13, 182 min.). Amid all the soaring and the blasting, this superhero adventure for the ages is a genuinely moving drama involving characters we've come to know and love. It's a serious contender to be the best of the Marvel series and the undisputed champion when it comes to emotional punch. Rating: Four stars.
"Tolkien" (PG-13, 111 min.). This biopic profiles the author of the beloved "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" books by jumping back and forth between the hellish World War I experiences of Lt. Ronald Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and his boyhood days as an orphan in a boarding school. The result is a well-acted, competently made, utterly tedious bore of a film lacking in creative spark. Rating: Two stars.
"The Curse of La Llorona" (R, 93 min.). A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. Rating: One and a half stars.
"The Souvenir" (R, 115 min.). In a stunning piece of work, Honor Swinton Byrne plays a filmmaker involved with a guy who will break her heart, help her piece it back together, and break it again. It's a movie about movie making, a profile of a complicated mother-daughter dynamic, and a devastatingly effective examination of a romance that turns into a horror show. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Long Shot" (R, 125 min.). In a cheerfully raunchy, entertainingly weird slapstick comedy, a widely respected presidential candidate (Charlize Theron) begins an unlikely romance with her dorky new speechwriter (Seth Rogen). Of course he's out of his league. That's the launching point for the laughs. Rating: Three stars.
"The Intruder" (PG-13, 101 min.). Newcomers to a country home in Napa (Michael Ealy, Meagan Good) can't seem to shake the menacing former owner (Dennis Quaid). Every single character in this film, including the villain, is irritatingly, maddeningly dumb. Rating: Zero stars.
"Hellboy" (R, 120 min.). In an R-rated reboot, David Harbour disappears into the red-skin, hulking physique and sawed-off horns of the monster-hunter Hellboy. There's so much emphasis on hard-R violence in this blood-spattered, bone-cracking, resoundingly tedious mess, it's as if story and character and involving storylines were left back in the trailer. Rating: One and a half stars.