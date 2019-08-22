NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport: "Angel Has Fallen" (R), "Overcomer" (PG), "Ready or Not" (R), "The Peanut Butter Falcon" (PG-13)
Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Angel Has Fallen" (R), "Overcomer" (PG), "Ready or Not" (R)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13)
MINI REVIEWS
"Blinded by the Light" (PG-13, 114 min.). Viveik Kalra delivers a winning performance as a British high school student of Pakistani descent who finds salvation in the music of Bruce Springsteen. Its shifting tones are corny at times, but it's easy to forgive the bumpy moments in favor of enjoying the old-fashioned, inspirational, coming-of-age tale. Rating: Three stars.
"Good Boys" (R, 90 min.). Yes, this is a raunchy, edgy, hard-R comedy about a trio of 12-year-old boys who drop the f-bomb every other sentence and get involved in all sorts of predicaments featuring sex toys and beer, but even the most hardcore jokes have a good-natured and even sweet larger context. Rating: Three stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (PG-13, 135 min.). Five years after the world learned the hard way that supposedly mythic creatures are, in fact, real, everyone tries to figure out how to deal with them in a muddled and overlong sequel. As we get mired in heavy-handed lectures about how humans are the REAL monsters, it's all so ... serious. Rating: One and a half stars.
"Rocketman" (R, 121 min.). Hardly a standard showbiz biopic, this glitzy, ambitious and gorgeously appointed interpretive musical proves worthy of Elton John's glorious artistry. Taron Egerton delivers a powerful and resonant performance as the living music legend, and the film pulls no punches when focusing on Elton's mercurial personality and deep dives into addiction. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Brightburn" (R, 90 min.). The Breyers of Brightburn, Kan., might be the dumbest couple in America. When a UFO crash-lands and they find an infant from outer space inside, rather than dialing 911, they take in the child and raise it as their own. Rating: One and a half stars.
"The Hustle" (PG-13, 93 min.). Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson do their best to add zip and zest to a nearly laugh-free, unimaginative story about a pair of mismatched con artists duping superficial and incredibly stupid men. Even with a running time of 93 minutes, "The Hustle" felt about an hour too long. Rating: One star.
"Avengers: Endgame" (PG-13, 182 min.). Amid all the soaring and the blasting, this superhero adventure for the ages is a genuinely moving drama involving characters we've come to know and love. It's a serious contender to be the best of the Marvel series and the undisputed champion when it comes to emotional punch. Rating: Four stars.
"Tolkien" (PG-13, 111 min.). This biopic profiles the author of the beloved "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" books by jumping back and forth between the hellish World War I experiences of Lt. Ronald Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and his boyhood days as an orphan in a boarding school. The result is a well-acted, competently made, utterly tedious bore of a film lacking in creative spark. Rating: Two stars.
"The Curse of La Llorona" (R, 93 min.). A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. Rating: One and a half stars.