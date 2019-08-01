NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport, and Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13)
Blue Grass Drive-In: "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13) and "Yesterday" (PG-13)
MINI REVIEWS
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (R, 159 min.). In a movie filled with sparkling acting, Brad Pitt dominates as the best friend and former stunt double of a fading TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio). Quentin Tarantino's deeply personal, darkly funny period piece, set in 1969, brilliantly and sometimes outrageously mashes up real-life events and characters with pure fiction. Rating: Four stars.
"The Art of Self-Defense" (R, 104 min.). Jesse Eisenberg, a master at playing passive-aggressive, plays a sad sack who becomes obsessed with learning from his karate sensei how to become a real man. It's a brutal and blunt satire of poisonously abusive masculinity, old-school gender stereotypes and our violence-soaked culture. Rating: Three stars.
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Tolkien" (PG-13, 111 min.). This biopic profiles the author of the beloved "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" books by jumping back and forth between the hellish World War I experiences of Lt. Ronald Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and his boyhood days as an orphan in a boarding school. The result is a well-acted, competently made, utterly tedious bore of a film lacking in creative spark. Rating: Two stars.
"The Curse of La Llorona" (R, 93 min.). A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. Rating: One and a half stars.
"The Souvenir" (R, 115 min.). In a stunning piece of work, Honor Swinton Byrne plays a filmmaker involved with a guy who will break her heart, help her piece it back together, and break it again. It's a movie about movie making, a profile of a complicated mother-daughter dynamic, and a devastatingly effective examination of a romance that turns into a horror show. Rating: Three and a half stars.
"Long Shot" (R, 125 min.). In a cheerfully raunchy, entertainingly weird slapstick comedy, a widely respected presidential candidate (Charlize Theron) begins an unlikely romance with her dorky new speechwriter (Seth Rogen). Of course he's out of his league. That's the launching point for the laughs. Rating: Three stars.
"The Intruder" (PG-13, 101 min.). Newcomers to a country home in Napa (Michael Ealy, Meagan Good) can't seem to shake the menacing former owner (Dennis Quaid). Every single character in this film, including the villain, is irritatingly, maddeningly dumb. Rating: Zero stars.
"Hellboy" (R, 120 min.). In an R-rated reboot, David Harbour disappears into the red-skin, hulking physique and sawed-off horns of the monster-hunter Hellboy. There's so much emphasis on hard-R violence in this blood-spattered, bone-cracking, resoundingly tedious mess, it's as if story and character and involving storylines were left back in the trailer. Rating: One and a half stars.
"Alita: Battle Angel" (PG-13, 142 min.). In a dystopian future, an abandoned cyborg with unique fighting skills is revived by a fatherly physician (Christoph Waltz). Like the title character, "Alita" is an amalgam — of "Terminator," "Blade Runner" and many others — without a unique identity of its own. We've seen this movie before. Many times. Rating: One and a half stars.
"Shazam!" (PG-13, 132 min.). The elevator pitch of "'Superman' meets 'Big'" perfectly describes this movie, the origin story of a 14-year-old foster child who can transform himself into a handsome, superpowered grown man in a red suit with a gold cape. I loved the spirit and the heart of this film. Rating: Three and a half stars.