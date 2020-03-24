We need a little light these days. So the Kall Christmas Lights are back, Corona Kindness style.

To see the show and hear the music accompanying it, visitors tune in to 107.1 FM on their car radios. The show begins after a brief message from Erika Kall, Aubrey’s mom, explaining the Cook's across the street “offered their home as a canvas.”

She also asks visitors to be considerate of each other and the neighbors, and to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing.

This week, you’ll hear “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake and “Gangnam Style” by Psy.

The tunes will change each Monday. The shows will run until Quad-City businesses and schools can return to normal operating hours, or if traffic becomes too disruptive for their neighbors, Aubrey Kall said.

A week or so ago, an article circulated online about another family who put up Christmas lights during the pandemic. Aubrey Kall saw it on various lighting forums.

“Since it went through the lighting community, we thought ‘OK, we’re doing this,’” she said.

Josh and Amy Cook and their four sons have enjoyed the Kall lights for some time.

“I’ve just put lights up and kind of hoped for the best that they work,” Josh Cook said. “The boys absolutely loved the (Christmas) show.”