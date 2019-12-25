Veteran Circa designers give their all to look of each show

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I still think the best scenic, costume and lighting designers are those that aren’t trained. Because it’s all natural,” he said. “They get it. They have an eye for it, and they’ve usually gone through the process of being an actor turned into something, a musical director turned into something. They understand all the aspects.”`

Both Holgersson and Hiatt said performing helped in their design careers.

“I would be out there performing, but I would be looking at people around me thinking, 'What I’m wearing does not match what they’re wearing,'” Hiatt said. “It’s not the same time period.”

“You put people in the time period and take people to a different world,” he said of costuming. “It’s more than just the actors — it’s the material, the lights, the sets, the costumes.”

What she did for love

A Moline High School alumna, Holgersson has known Hitchcock since her high school days, when he drafted her to come to Augustana College. He taught theater there until 1976, when she graduated, and he bought the former Fort movie theater.