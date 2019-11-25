Looking for something to do this week? Here are 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities.
Family Day Festival of Trees
From 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, it will be Family Day at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees at The RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Families can get $1 off admission for the whole family. Regular admission is $10 adults, $6 seniors and $3 ages 2-10. Features include photo opportunities, costumed characters, writing letters to Santa, courtesy of the Quad-City Times, and special giveaways courtesy of Kwik Star. The festival is a fundraiser for Quad-City Arts.
Pioneer Village Christmas Walk
A Christmas Walk will be featured from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. Kids can make Christmas crafts, write letters to Santa, have pictures taken with Santa and make "reindeer food." Visitors can listen to old-time Christmas music in the church, buy chili, cookies, hot drinks and gifts, watch black-smithing and enjoy Christmas decorations throughout the village. Admission is a donation of pet supply item(s) or money that will be distributed to Humane Society of Scott County and Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary. Well-mannered pets are welcome to come visit Santa. Pets are not allowed in the soda fountain or saloon.
Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers: Holiday Grande 2019
Steinway artist Jim McDonough and His Orchestra will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $28-$48, are available at www.ticketmaster.com. The production features McDonough, joined by his 14-piece professional orchestra and a cast of singers and dancers performing Christmas music. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous of Iowa, a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with disabilities.
Davina and the Vagabonds
The Guest List Series at the Redstone Room will feature Davina and the Vagabonds at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Opening act will be Mo Carter & Co. for this all-ages show. Admission is free. Guest List shows are supported by a grant from the Regional Development Authority. The band draws on influences from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits. The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.
“Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular”
The sounds of “Christmas Wonderland” will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, as part of “Broadway at the Adler” at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Among the features are glittering costumes, a dazzling cast and the highest-kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole. Songs will include; “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “O Holy Night” and more. Tickets are $40.50, $50.50 and $63, available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Celebrity Lunch
The annual Festival of Trees Celebrity Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $50 each, are available at www.qcfestivaloftrees.com. You can help raise money for Quad-City Arts while having a wild and crazy time. Quad-City celebrities will become waiters for the day.
Doggin’ Out
Doggin’ Out will bring its special West Coast brand of swing blues to Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. There’s no cover charge.
Thanksgiving Yoga
Bring your friends and family to Thanksgiving Yoga at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Davenport School of Yoga, 735 Federal St., Davenport. It’s a chance to relax and regroup while friends and family drop in. $12.
Second annual Season Of Giving Blood Drive
From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, a blood drive will be conducted at Henry’s Christmas Yard, 1504 26th Ave., Moline. Other activities start at 11 a.m. and go through 3 p.m., with donations accepted for Toys for Tots, Churches United, Tabernacle Baptist Church food pantry and other organizations.
