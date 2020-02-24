Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. Dennis DeYoung and the Grand Illusion Tour
Dennis DeYoung, founding member of the band Styx, and his band will perform the entire Styx “Grand Illusion” album, as well as hits “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away” and more, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets for the all-ages show are $27, $37, $47 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $27 and up.
2. Rosalind Wilcox performance
Rosalind Wilcox will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with friends in Madsen Hall, Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 Locust St., Davenport. Her exhibition “Finding God in the Dark” is in the Catich and Morrissey galleries now through March 6. The singer, songwriter, percussionist, and guitarist performs under the name Mississippi Rose. Free. Doors open at 7 p.m. Donations for her musical accompaniment will be accepted.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose, Davenport. Free.
3. Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt of Leftover Salmon
Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt, of Leftover Salmon, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $30-$50, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Opening act will be the Jon Stickley Trio for this bluegrass show for ages 19 or older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue. All tickets are general admission. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, River Music Experience, Davenport. $30-50.
4. Tomfoolery On Tremont 49/Zach Martina
Comedian Zach Martina and special guests will be featured at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $10, are available at www.eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $10.
5. Leap Year celebration at Fairmount
A free Leap Year celebration will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Participants can make their own Leap Day time capsule to be opened Leap Day 2024, enjoy leap-themed games and crafts, and go on a scavenger hunt.
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Fairmount branch, Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
6. 10 of Soul
The band 10 of Soul will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. It’s free and open to anyone 21 years old and older for this high-energy group with a range of classic tunes from the soul, funk, and blues genres. Five vocalists, a tight rhythm section and a four-piece horn section are featured.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
7. 2020 Trinity International University spring tour
The Trinity International University symphonic band and choir will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Christ’s Family Church, 4601 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. A good will offering will be taken.
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Christ’s Family Church, Davenport. Good-will offering.
8. “A Sunday in Tin Pan Alley”
The Quad-City Singers will be featured in “A Sunday in Tin Pan Alley” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 12 and younger.
3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. $15.
9. "Journey for Civil Rights" exhibit
"The Journey for Civil Rights" exhibit will be on view through Friday from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-10 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. until midnight Friday at Paradigm, 320 E. 2nd St. Davenport. It is free and open to all ages. The augmented-reality exhibit allows users to download a free app to a smartphone or tablet to bring portraits of famous civil-rights pioneers to life. For more information, call 563-293-1386.
Wednesday through Friday at Paradigm, Davenport. Free.