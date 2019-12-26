Art Legacy League holds open house Friday in Davenport

DAVENPORT — The Art Legacy League of the Quad Cities is having an open house from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27 at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St.
There will be an exhibit of calligraphy, watercolor, and religious artwork by Father Edward Catich. Visitors can enjoy demonstrations of calligraphy and drawing while partaking of food and refreshments.
The Art Legacy League (ALL) is a nonprofit education organization that continues the teaching methods and art philosophy of Father Edward M. Catich (1906-1979). Its facility in Davenport contains a vast array of his original work and continues as a classroom/workshop in the same manner that he established in the mid-20th century.
The ALL moved into the building in January 2018. Founded in 2012, ALL is dedicated to the memory of Catich and his contributions to the calligraphic arts, history of writing, and his long legacy of teaching.
A Montana native, Catich attended the Art Institute of Chicago for two and a half years, and graduated from Davenport's St. Ambrose College (now university) in 1934.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a professional Chicago sign writer, painter and jazz musician before he entered the seminary for ordination as a Roman Catholic priest. His brush writing (sign painting) and trumpet-playing skills were honed while he was a resident at Mooseheart Orphanage/Academy in Aurora, Ill., according to ALL.
He earned his master's in art from the University of Iowa in 1935 and was awarded a four-year scholarship to the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy, by the Diocese of Davenport that same year, according to his bio at artlegacyleague.org.
Father Catich was ordained in 1938, and returned to SAU in 1939. He taught art, math, engineering, and music while establishing and expanding the art department. He published several books with his own Catfish Press, which he operated from his studio.
Catich was president of the Catholic Art Association; staff consultant for Encyclopaedia Britannica, where he designed the encyclopedia's corporate identity symbol and bicentennial medal, and was consultant for several nationally known architectural firms, his bio says.
His stone inscriptions have been exhibited in institutions throughout the country and are in permanent collections at Encyclopaedia Britannica’s corporate headquarters, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Reed College, the Morton Arboretum, Harvard University, and the library at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Engineering.
Father Catich is known as an author, stonecutter, calligrapher, photographer, musician, liturgical artist, historian and lecturer, his bio says. He taught at St. Ambrose for more than 40 years.
He also taught art at the Davenport Municipal Art Gallery an equal number of years and offered calligraphy workshops across the country.