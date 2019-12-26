Art Legacy League holds open house Friday in Davenport

DAVENPORT — The Art Legacy League of the Quad Cities is having an open house from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27 at the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St.

There will be an exhibit of calligraphy, watercolor, and religious artwork by Father Edward Catich. Visitors can enjoy demonstrations of calligraphy and drawing while partaking of food and refreshments.

The Art Legacy League (ALL) is a nonprofit education organization that continues the teaching methods and art philosophy of Father Edward M. Catich (1906-1979). Its facility in Davenport contains a vast array of his original work and continues as a classroom/workshop in the same manner that he established in the mid-20th century.

The ALL moved into the building in January 2018. Founded in 2012, ALL is dedicated to the memory of Catich and his contributions to the calligraphic arts, history of writing, and his long legacy of teaching.

A Montana native, Catich attended the Art Institute of Chicago for two and a half years, and graduated from Davenport's St. Ambrose College (now university) in 1934.

