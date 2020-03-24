You are the owner of this article.
ABOUT TOWN: Bored? Have fun without leaving the house
On a date 

Bands and artists — near and far — are taking to the internet to entertain you wherever you are from wherever they are with livestreams and other videos. Here are just a few you should check out that might not be on your radar: 

• Kat Burns, who makes music under the name KASHKA, did a livestream recently featuring her on the keyboards with some samples: tinyurl.com/vxqjpm3

• Canadian opera, gospel and jazz singer Measha Brueggergosman posts videos, livestreams and more at facebook.com/Measha.B and on YouTube at tinyurl.com/wqwg5d2.

•Several artists are teaming up for "Together at Home," a virtual concert series launched recently by Global Citizen (an organization and movement working to end extreme poverty) in partnership with the World Health Organization. Watch previous shows here: tinyurl.com/r3trdj8. Keep tabs on future shows here: globalcitizen.org.

Just for fun

Q-C embroidery

This Quad-Cities embroidery was designed by Crafted QC's owner, Mary. 

Trolling for a craft project? Try your hand at embroidery with kits from Crafted QC, Davenport. While the shop is closed, plenty of craft projects are available on its website.

The Quad-Cities project, for instance, runs $8-14, depending on whether you have thread and such on hand and need only the printed fabric ($8), or you’re starting from scratch and need the fabric, hoop, needle and thread ($14).

If you’re an embroidery newbie, tutorials abound on YouTube. (They also can be super soothing to watch!)

Find the Quad-Cities kit and fabric here: tinyurl.com/upngmph. Find other embroidery kits from Crafted QC here: tinyurl.com/sxwld2u.

With the family

Looking to change up story time? The folks over at We Are Teachers put together a list of children’s authors who are hosting online read-alouds and other activities. Check out tinyurl.com/rql4ex2 for a list with links to participating authors’ social media sites and more information.

Dine & drink 

Country Style's new energy drinks

Country Style Ice Cream recently released fruity, plant-based energy drinks made with cascara, the fruit that surrounds coffee beans, according to a news release. They are available in several flavors, including Sour Green Apple, Sunrise, Country Style and Fields of Fruit. 

In need of caffeine while also daydreaming of escaping to an island? Country Style Ice Cream recently released colorful, fruity energy drinks in the flavors Fields of Fruit, Sour Green Apple, Pitchfork, Country Style and Sunrise.

Each drink is a cocktail of flavor syrups, fruit fusions and plant-based Lotus energy drinks, which are made with cascara, the fruit that surrounds coffee beans, according to a news release.

While the dine-in portions of Country Style are closed, these drinks and more are available through its: drive-throughs: 4115 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; 1640 W. 53rd St., Davenport; and 314 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley.

In real time

031920-Virtual-Happy-Hour-001

Ryan Burchett co-owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House talks to the nearly 1600 people that logged online for the Virtual Happy Hour Thursday March 19, 2020. Burchett said they started the event on Tuesday March 17th after the state of Iowa mandated closing of bars and restaurant's because of the coronavirus pandemic.
031920-Virtual-Happy-Hour-002

Some of the nearly 1600 people that logged online for the Virtual Happy Hour through Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House Thursday March 19, 2020.

  

Just because happy hour has moved from your favorite bar to your living room doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy unwinding after work with friends! The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, among other local spots, are orchestrating Virtual Happy Hours via Facebook around 4 p.m. on weekdays: facebook.com/mrdistilling.

If your favorite bar isn’t doing the same, arrange a time to video chat with friends or family and have a drink or a cup of coffee. Just because you're social distancing doesn't mean you cannot be social virtually! 

