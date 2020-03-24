ABOUT TOWN: Bored? Have fun without leaving the house

On a date

Bands and artists — near and far — are taking to the internet to entertain you wherever you are from wherever they are with livestreams and other videos. Here are just a few you should check out that might not be on your radar:

• Kat Burns, who makes music under the name KASHKA, did a livestream recently featuring her on the keyboards with some samples: tinyurl.com/vxqjpm3

• Canadian opera, gospel and jazz singer Measha Brueggergosman posts videos, livestreams and more at facebook.com/Measha.B and on YouTube at tinyurl.com/wqwg5d2.

•Several artists are teaming up for "Together at Home," a virtual concert series launched recently by Global Citizen (an organization and movement working to end extreme poverty) in partnership with the World Health Organization. Watch previous shows here: tinyurl.com/r3trdj8. Keep tabs on future shows here: globalcitizen.org.

Just for fun

Trolling for a craft project? Try your hand at embroidery with kits from Crafted QC, Davenport. While the shop is closed, plenty of craft projects are available on its website.