MOLINE — Chelsea Ward shines brighter than her namesake diamonds in the leading role of Deloris Van Cartier. As the star of Music Guild’s new production of “Sister Act,” Ward can best be described as divine.
Her vocal performance is strong, to be sure, but what really makes Ward a standout are her comedy chops. She's just as outrageous, biting and joyful as you’d expect and hope a character originally played by Whoopi Goldberg to be.
As in the 1992 film, “Sister Act,” the musical (premiered in London in 2009) follows Deloris who, after witnessing a murder, is put in protective custody in a convent. For materialistic Deloris, a would-be disco diva who likes to shimmy and shake and sing, sing, sing, finding herself in such a rigid lifestyle (and under the thumb of the dry and uptight Mother Superior) proves a difficult culture shock, until she takes over the convent’s, shall we say, challenging choir.
With a little vocal guidance — and a major aesthetic and hymn book overhaul — the convent and its choir is just as stacked with talent, especially in the forms of Marissa Elliott as Sister Mary Patrick — an exuberant, cheerful young nun — and Abbey Donohoe as Sister Mary Robert, a meek postulant who needs a little push to find her voice.
Elliott, in particular, is abundantly perky and earnest enough to be extremely lovable, rather than irritating, in the role. For what it’s worth, she also has some major pipes, even if the role better showcases her comedic acting than her voice.
Hunting Deloris throughout her imprisonment are her murderous married boyfriend, Curtis Jackson, played by Tim Dominicus and his slapstick goons: TJ, played by Robbie Greve; Joey, played by Matt Downey; and Pablo, played by Greg O’Neill. The writing surrounding the criminals is perhaps the weakest in the musical, but the gang leans into it, and, with a heavy dose of physical comedy, they make it work.
Greve and Downey are especially hilarious as they plot to seduce their way into the convent in “Lady in the Long Black Dress.”
The musical itself has its problems: The plot is predictable in its saccharine way, the message of “sisterhood” comes off as trite and incomplete and, while there are some excellent Catholic zingers, much of the dialogue is blunted and strained. Still, the musical numbers are cheeky and exuberant, and the core cast is so gosh-darn charming that those plot holes and writing irks can be easily overlooked.