The latest stand-up comic to grace the historic Renwick Mansion will be Carmen Morales, who performs at 8 p.m. Sunday (after a one-hour happy hour), at 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport.
Morales has been featured on IFC, HBO Latino, Freeform and Hulu. She has been on Sirius XM, on The Church of What’s Happening Now with Joey Diaz, Getting Doug with High, and her own hit podcast, “No Sir I Don’t Like It.” Morales has also headlined the San Diego Festival and Altercation Comedy Festival.
“Carmen is fast-rising star in the L.A. comedy scene,” Chris Schlichting, Q-C comic and organizer of Tomfoolery on Tremont, said this week. “She is honest and high-energy. When I ask comedians that have performed at the mansion who they recommend, Carmen Morales' name keeps getting brought up. I look forward to every Tomfoolery on Tremont, but this one had been circled on the calendar for a while.”
In a 2017 interview at leoweekly.com, Morales described her childhood growing up in Orlando, Fla., as having been “raised in the middle of an argument.” The piece called her “a whiskey-swilling stand-up, who tempers a sarcastic edge with straightforward logic.”
“When you think about history, people who ran from the truth have always paid worse than those who confronted it. That’s what I loved about Richard Pryor — how honest he was,” Morales said then. “Not just on stage, but in the stories themselves he’s being honest. He talks about doing dope in front of his grandmother and all of this other s---. And that was so amazing to me. I was raised by a crazy person, so I was being lied to all of the time ... I felt like Richard Pryor was the first person to be honest with me.”
Tickets for Sunday are $10, available at eventbrite.com.