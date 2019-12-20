You are the owner of this article.
Emily Brooks, jr., Erie-Prophetstown, MH
Emily Brooks, Erie-Prophetstown

First team All-Three Rivers East (unanimous), had 258 kills, 215 digs, 62 blocks and 16 aces.

