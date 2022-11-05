Ember Baum

Tags
The Iowa Department of Public Safety's Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting following a pursuit reported in Davenport early Sunday morning.
Beginning Tuesday, the public in the Quad-Cities area no longer will be able to hear most police radio calls over private scanners.
The driver killed Tuesday in a crash with a stolen vehicle in Rock Island was a Davenport man, the Rock Island County Coroner's Office said Thursday.
Davenport Police along with the Iowa State Patrol, Davenport Fire Department and other agencies are on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred in the 3100 block of East Kimberly Road near Elmore Avenue.
One person was injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brady and 3rd streets in Davenport.
The East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured in an on-duty attack on Oct. 24 is improving, his colleagues say.
An opportunity to grow Rock Island to the southwest has landed in the city’s lap — for a dollar.
According to Callow, the group has not followed through on the threat and has not yet released any installments of Davenport's data on its multiple platforms.
The Quad-Cities will be well represented at next weekend's IHSA state cross country meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park as local runners earned numerous state berths at Saturday sectional runs.
8th Grade GOLD HONOR ROLL
