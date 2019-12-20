Ella Manuel, jr., Annawan, OH
View Comments

Ella Manuel, jr., Annawan, OH

  • Updated
Ella Manuel, Annawan

Manuel

Second team All-Lincoln Trail, had 238 digs and 205 kills.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News