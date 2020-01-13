You are the owner of this article.
Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaking to a crowd at her Town Hall in Keppy Hall at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

  • Repeal the 1994 crime bill
  • Legalize marijuana and erase past convictions
  • End cash bail
  • Create a federal standard for the use of force
  • Separate law enforcement from immigration enforcement.
  • Reduce mandatory minimums and raise the age of criminal liability to 18.
  • Eliminate the death penalty and private prisons.
  • Nonviolent offenders with a clean record would have a federal expungement option.
  • With executive action, require background checks on "the vast majority of private sales."
  • Create a federal licensing system for purchases of guns or ammo.
  • Firearm purchases will be capped to prevent bulk buys, and a "real" one-week waiting period will be launched.
