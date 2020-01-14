Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaking to a crowd at her Town Hall in Keppy Hall at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

  • Reduce defense spending about 11%
  • Opposes war with Iran
  • In Afghanistan, would bring home troops “immediately”
  • Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Opposed to Israeli settlement in West Bank. 
  • Double the size of the U.S. foreign service, opening new posts in "underserved areas"
  • Ban big defense contractors from hiring upper officials from the Department of Defense 
  • Contractors must identify employees who are former DoD officials 
  • Former defense contractors who join government banned from work that affects past employers 
  • Ban senior DoD officials from owning stock
