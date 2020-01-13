You are the owner of this article.
Elizabeth Warren
  • Appoint a secretary of education who has worked as a public school teacher.
  • Quadruple Title I funding for schools with high proportions of low-income students, for an extra $450 billion over a decade.
  • Prohibit the use of standardized testing as a “primary or significant factor” in making any “high-stakes decisions” such as closing a school or firing a teacher.
  • Cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 42 million Americans. 
  • Free two- and four-year public colleges, funded by her "Ultra-Millionaire Tax" on the wealth of families with $50 million or more.
