Nearly 400 custom Illinois plates were rejected last year because they were hard to read or deemed too offensive. Here's a look at a few.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Hillsdale.
The Eldridge Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old woman on allegations she used false cancer claims to steal more than $37,000.
Driver killed Thursday night in single-vehicle crash in Davenport.
While reading Madison Russo’s social media posts about having cancer and undertaking treatment, medical professionals noticed inaccuracies in the photos she posted of herself, according to a search warrant filed Wednesday by Eldridge Police in Scott County District Court.
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Hillsdale, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Erickson said.
About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said, officers stopped a car that matched witnesses' descriptions about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.
Man awaiting trial on weapons charges arrested after a domestic and shooting incident in Rock Island
An 18-year-old man awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on weapons charges was arrested Wednesday by Rock Island Police after a domestic and shooting incident.
An East Moline woman whose ex-boyfriend entered her apartment, struck her in the head with a loaded gun and held her captive was able to escape and call police after he fell asleep.
No fatalities are reported, but several people were treated for smoke inhalation at a Moline apartment fire.