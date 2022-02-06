Editorial: We'll take it

OK, we get it: It’s an election year, and Gov. JB Pritzker is offering $1 billion in tax cuts, which are intended to help Illinoisans getting hit by inflation and an already-high tax burden.

The governor’s tax cuts, laid out in his State of the State address Wednesday, are getting lampooned by Republicans who say they don't go far enough and are a political ploy.

We get that, too. We live here. We know high property taxes and other state levies affect the pocketbook, not to mention Illinois’ competitiveness with neighboring Iowa. In addition to property taxes, the people here especially notice the gap in the states’ respective gasoline taxes and the fact Iowa doesn’t tax groceries. So, yes, we too would like to see more more relief, with property taxes. But we can’t imagine anybody living in the Illinois Quad-Cities will turn up their noses at a property tax rebate of up to $300, even if it comes in an election year.

And who wouldn’t like to see their grocery bills lowered or the planned gas tax increase stalled?

A year ago, we said the governor’s Fair Tax plan might have fared better if people had confidence the state had a plan to turn its fiscal picture around. Well, things have gotten better. And while it’s true Illinois has a long way to go, we think fair minds have to acknowledge that under JB Pritzker, the state’s is in a better financial position. The bond rating agencies certainly think so.

So, yes, we understand the governor's tax cut plan also has some political benefits. We also know it will surrender some revenue the state desperately needs. But for Illinoisans who live in border areas like this one, this kind of reprieve, amid high inflation, will be a welcome one. And at least these tax cuts are targeted to working families, unlike the plan currently on offer in Iowa.

Of course, it would be even more welcome if Illinoisans knew they’ll eventually get to a place where the state’s fiscal condition is fixed for the future.

