Editorial: The challenge

We all are engaged in that effort now, and it is a community-wide endeavor. And these new estimates, particularly the most-dire scenarios, emphasize just how important it is that we stop, stall, delay, put off – choose your verb – the spread of this virus. And given the appalling lack of testing available, which is preventing us from knowing who is sick and precisely where they are, it is all the more vital that we do our part.

It’s become a mantra: Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick. Practice aggressive social distancing of six feet or more.

Of course, it’s not just hospital beds that are needed. But reports about the shortage of ventilators and protective equipment are adding to our challenge, and our anxiety. These shortages endanger the people who are most in need of care and the health care workers we now rely on.

The federal government must leverage the industrial capacity of this country to meet these needs. So far, what we have seen in that respect is not encouraging, but this country prides itself on its innovative capacity. We already are seeing that spirit in the Quad-Cities. In LeClaire, for example, the Mississippi River Distilling Company shifted its alcohol production to churning out much-coveted hand sanitizer.