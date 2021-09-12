Editorial: Support those who support the most vulnerable

Often, we don’t see them. But across the Quad-Cities, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people who toil each day making life livable for some of our most vulnerable neighbors.
They help the disabled and elderly with the most basic tasks – dressing, preparing food, bathing. In many cases, they enable them to join the workforce.
Unfortunately, our society doesn’t pay a wage that shows just how valuable their work is. Nationally, the average wage just a few years ago for such workers was $11.52 per hour, or $16,200 per year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
As you might expect, such wages don’t attract people to stay in these jobs for very long. Sure, there are some who dedicate themselves to this work, to the people they help, and they stick with it. But far too often, they leave for better-paying jobs, sometimes at a fast-food restaurant or some other position that may not be as satisfying but pays more and, frankly, isn’t as difficult. Because, let's face it, this is hard work. Get to know somebody who does the job, and they’ll tell you the challenges in dealing with people with special needs.
Still, even with millions of this country’s most vulnerable depending on these people for their very well being, they are offered little in return, at least relative to their worth.
We have a chance to change that. A piece of the $3.5 trillion social spending proposal offered by President Joe Biden would spend $400 billion over 10 years on home and community based services in the Medicaid program, with an emphasis on providing better pay for caregivers.
That may sound like a lot of money, but we’ve got a long way to go. Eleven bucks an hour doesn’t cut it, not in a country that for the last year and a half has tried to live by the words, "we’re all in this together." Not in a country whose population is aging.
The Kaiser Family Foundation says that currently about $114 billion is spent per year on home and community based services through Medicaid; $40 billion annually would amount to about a 35% increase.
Make no mistake, the crisis in pay for direct support professionals exists across the country. But in Illinois, the system of caring for the disabled is especially fraught. More than 18,000 people are on waiting lists for services.
Illinois has a well-documented problem with providing adequate care to people with disabilities. It is out of compliance with a consent decree ordered by a federal judge in 2011, and while state lawmakers added $170 million for services in its most recent budget, it still falls far short of the $329 million a state-funded study determined is needed.
As much as progressives want to get all $3.5 trillion in Biden’s program through Congress, that’s not likely to happen. Moderate Democrats have balked at the price tag, and last week, it was reported that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a key West Virginia Democrat, has said he’ll only support $1.5 trillion at most.
We have no idea how the negotiations over this proposal will shake out — especially since it is being linked to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Still, we believe priority should be given to ensuring basic care to the most vulnerable among us.
This country has a lot of needs, not least devoting the resources to dealing with global climate change. But as we have seen over the last year and a half, human life is fragile, and it can be difficult. And that may be the most true for the disabled and elderly. They must have a stable base of support to lead quality lives. We hope Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., can prevail upon their colleagues in the Senate to provide more help for these vital members of our society. That means more help for the people they rely upon every day to make their lives livable.