Editorial: Good pension news comes with reminder of reality

Illinoisans aren't used to seeing good news when it comes to the state's pension debt. So, it may have been a bit disorienting to see the report about a week ago saying the level of indebtedness had fallen to $130 billion, down from $144 billion.

OK, so $130 billion still is a big, big number. And a $14 billion decline is, relatively speaking, not that big. But it's been four years since the level of state pension debt had actually fallen. So, in the belief that when good news comes along, we shouldn't ignore it, Illinoisans ought to take a breath and celebrate.

There, that's enough. Because as many analysts have already pointed out, this dip downward is a bit of an anomaly. The return on pension investments increased big time in fiscal year 2021, and that's why the amount of debt has fallen a bit.

For fiscal year 2021, returns for the state were between 23% and 25%, or about three to four times what the state anticipated.

That's a nice windfall. OK, a really nice windfall. But as anybody who invests in the market knows, these aren't the type of returns you can count on every year, or in most years. Thus, the somewhat muted celebration.