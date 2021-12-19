Editorial: Good pension news comes with reminder of reality

Illinoisans aren't used to seeing good news when it comes to the state's pension debt. So, it may have been a bit disorienting to see the report about a week ago saying the level of indebtedness had fallen to $130 billion, down from $144 billion.
OK, so $130 billion still is a big, big number. And a $14 billion decline is, relatively speaking, not that big. But it's been four years since the level of state pension debt had actually fallen. So, in the belief that when good news comes along, we shouldn't ignore it, Illinoisans ought to take a breath and celebrate.
There, that's enough. Because as many analysts have already pointed out, this dip downward is a bit of an anomaly. The return on pension investments increased big time in fiscal year 2021, and that's why the amount of debt has fallen a bit.
For fiscal year 2021, returns for the state were between 23% and 25%, or about three to four times what the state anticipated.
That's a nice windfall. OK, a really nice windfall. But as anybody who invests in the market knows, these aren't the type of returns you can count on every year, or in most years. Thus, the somewhat muted celebration.
The state still faces a daunting challenge in whittling away at that $130 billion figure.
Even making payments to meet the goal of 90% by 2045, seems challenging enough.
According to Capitol News Illinois, the $8.6 billion pension payment for fiscal year 2021 (which itself is 20% of the general revenue fund budget) is estimated to go up to $9.4 billion in 2022. And it rises even more after that.
According to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, which issued the latest good news on pensions, to reach 100% would require an additional $5 billion commitment on top of what's expected for fiscal year 2023.
That's a big number, and it's one the Pritzker administration blanched at, given the amount of unpaid bills and other debt facing the state — not to mention its other needs.
We understand the impulse. The state has to get its pension debt under control, but it's not the only priority out there.
The decline in pension debt follows by a few months Moody's decision to upgrade the state's bond rating, itself a bit of unusual good news. It was the first time Moody's issued the state an upgrade since the late 1990s.
In part, that upgrade happened because the state is making full pension payments to meet the current goal, unlike in some previous years.
It should go without saying that practice should continue. It not only is looked upon favorably by bond rating agencies, but it also should instill some level of confidence among the public.
Like anybody, we'd love to see the state commit to a 100% funding goal, but so far we haven't seen any realistic proposals on how to get there. Perhaps that's something we'll see with next year's elections, but we're not holding our breath.
It seems to us that, given future uncertainties, it will continue to be a challenge just to meet the current goal.
Still, it seems appropriate to recognize good news when it comes along, especially on such a long-standing problem as the state's pension debt. So we are grateful that the state pensions are funded at 46%, up modestly from 39%.
We'd love to see that sort of progress next year, but we can't count on it. Roof-raising returns like this don't happen often. And it would be a mistake to rely on it again in the future.