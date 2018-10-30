Letters about the Nov. 6 election must be received in our East Moline office by noon Wednesday.
Writers should send their single submission of 250 words or less to letters@qconline.com. Or you can drop them off until noon at 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline IL. Be sure to include your name, hometown and a daytime phone number, not for publication, but to confirm authorship. We do not run unconfirmed letters, so if you don’t hear from us via telephone on Wednesday, please call 309-757-4954 to be certain we got your submission.
To use our online form go to QCOnline.com, and select the “Menu” item from the red bar. Click on “Opinion” and “Submit a letter” in the drop-down menu.