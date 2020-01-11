Editorial: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers ... to Nature's Treatment of Illinois for its handling of the first several days of recreational marijuana sales.
Early this week, our Robert Connelly reported that there had been 2,800 transactions at the Milan outlet. Yet, this part of the state doesn't seems to be having the same problems as some other parts of Illinois, where there are long wait times and some outlets are even shutting down while dealing with product shortages.
Nature's Treatment also seems to us to keep its customers apprised via social media, which is helpful.
Jeers … to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who told Fox News this week, "the only ones that are mourning the loss of (Iranian General Qassem) Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”
What nonsense.
Over the past week, we sat down with three Democrats who are running for president: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Joe Biden. All were skeptical of the timing of the Soleimani killing and wanted more information. None mourned his loss.
The idea that Democrats or others who question or criticize the president’s foreign policy are disloyal is un-American. It reminds us of the early days of the Iraq War, when the patriotism of critics was called into question. We now see how that turned out. (Even Trump, who initially was supportive of the war, turned into a critic.)
We would like to think it is below Haley to engage in this kind of nonsense, but we’re learning otherwise. Instead, she just looked like another craven politician eager to advance her career.
Cheers ... to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who today became the longest-serving attorney general in American history.
Miller, who was first elected in 1978, has served continuously except for a four-year break from 1991 until 1995.
During his tenure, Miller has gone up against big corporate interests, such as Microsoft and the tobacco industry. Working with other states, he helped secure $1.2 billion for Iowa in a big settlement with cigarette companies in the late 1990s.
Miller's 37 years has surpassed Frank Kelly, of Michigan, who served as attorney general of that state from the early 1960s until the late 1990s.
We congratulate Tom Miller on his service to Iowa.
Cheers ... to former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch for his service to the City of Davenport. Klipsch served as mayor for two terms, and this week Mike Matson was sworn in to replace him.
We appreciate the dedication Klipsch gave to the job, and we wish him well. Now, we're excited to see where Matson leads the city.
Jeers ... to the City of Davenport for falling behind other cities in LGBTQ equality. The Human Rights Campaign gave Davenport 80 points out of 100 in its 2019 municipal equality index scorecard.
Eighty out of 100 doesn't sound that bad, but it's down from 2017. It also puts Davenport seventh out of nine cities ranked in the state. Only Waterloo and Sioux City did worse.
Davenport came up short because it did not submit reports of hate crimes to the FBI, according to HRC, which also gave it low marks on the topic of transgender-inclusive health care benefits.
Reporter Graham Ambrose wrote this week that city officials say they're seeking to fix the hate crime reporting issue.
The index is just one measuring stick, but we hope the city scores better next year.
Cheers ... to the Bettendorf School District for attracting 44 applicants to be its new superintendent. That's fewer than the 60 to 70 the district's consultant said to expect. Still, we think it's a healthy number and hopefully there is exactly the right person in the stack of resumes to lead the district forward.
Cheers ... to American Cruise Lines for its continued commitment to the Quad-Cities. The cruise line already makes stops at Oneida Landing in Davenport, but it will do so at River Heritage Park, beginning as soon as April 1.
The change comes as part of a long-term agreement the Davenport City Council approved on Wednesday.
Recall, Viking Cruise Line said some weeks ago it will begin docking at River Heritage Park, beginning as early as 2022.