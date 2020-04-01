Editorial: Census day is when we count

These areas are typically hard to count, so there have been plans in place to reach out to these neighborhoods.

April 1 was to be a big day to roll out and highlight these efforts. However, the stay-at-home and social-distancing measures have stifled many of the initiatives.

Marion Meginnis, the 3rd Ward alderwoman in Davenport who is chair of the city’s Complete Count Committee, said there were plans to distribute 20,000 door hangers at the end of March to encourage those who hadn’t responded to do so.

Dave Geenen, executive director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, which has been a local leader in the Census effort, told us about a whole range of events that had been planned.

Now, he said, more reliance is being placed on non-profits and pastors to get the message out.

It's vital that the people of the Quad-Cities respond to the Census. Geenen, who also is a Rock Island alderman, tells us that it's especially difficult to get an accurate count of kids under 5 year old. "Kids live in complex living situations," he said. Getting a full and accurate count of these children is important in making sure they get their share of federal funding for nutrition and education.